Virginia Tech pioneering cancer care for pets

Cancer research with beloved household pets could provide crucial hints toward improving treatments for their human counterparts in the future, according to Virginia Tech researchers in Roanoke.

Two years after opening and thousands of animals later, the Animal Cancer Care and Research Center next to Virginia Tech’s Fralin Biomedical Research Institute in Roanoke is receiving nationwide attention for its oncological research efforts, said Margie Lee, interim director, in a news release.

“Despite having opened during the pandemic, the veterinary clinical oncology service is exactly where we’d expected to be in regards to case load and clinical reputation,” Lee said. “Our research program has already exceeded expectations.”

In 2021, the research center treated 2,188 dogs and 333 cats, all referred by veterinarians, the news release said. Also, 62 dogs were enrolled in experimental clinical trials, free of charge to their owners, according to the cancer center’s administrator, Dan Vruink.

“We have become a trusted partner for veterinarians in the region for veterinary oncologic advice,” Vruink said in the news release. “We provided over $100,000 in financial assistance for the treatment of animals and received $250,000 in research grants.”

While offering more traditional medical oncology such as chemotherapy and partnering with the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine’s teaching hospital in Blacksburg for surgical options, the cancer center has established itself as the only site in the region offering radiation therapy for pets with cancer, the news release said.

Lee added that dozens of cancer clinical trials for pets are ahead of schedule, using custom-built equipment for new methods of tumor removal.

In September, the clinic was featured in a Nature journal article linking the study and treatment of cancer in dogs to similar forms of the disease occurring in humans, the news release said.

“Our researchers are already funded by the National Institutes of Health to develop preclinical data for how these treatments may work for humans,” Lee said. “We are very hopeful that these findings can translate to human medical trials.”

In the Nature article, veterinary neurologist John Rossmeisl of Virginia Tech said, “molecular, genetic and clinical similarities of canine and human brain tumors is pretty remarkable,” according to the news release.

The animal cancer research center’s close proximity to Virginia Tech Carilion is crucial to what researchers call “translational” cancer studies.

“Translational research is when you can move research from the laboratory to the clinic, and that includes cancer treatment as well as better cancer diagnostics,” Lee said. “For our purpose it includes collaborations with engineers, physicists, immunologists, physiologists and medical specialists such as our veterinary oncologists to develop innovative and unique devices that can better target tumors.”