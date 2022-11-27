Vui on a two-day visit to Norway – English – on B92.net

Serbian President Aleksandar Vui will visit Norway on November 28 and 29, the government of the Kingdom of Norway announced.

Sunday, November 27, 2022 | 15:25



Foto: Profimedia

On Monday, November 28, the President of Serbia will meet with the Speaker of the Parliament Masud Gharahkhani, and then he will have a working lunch with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre at the Government Office.

Vui will then meet with the Norwegian King Harald.

On the same day, President Vui will lay a wreath at the Yugoslav memorial in the Vestre Gravlund allied memorial cemetery in Oslo.

In the evening, the president will attend a business dinner with representatives of Norwegian energy companies.

On Tuesday, November 29, the President will visit Trondheim, where first a tour of NTNU and SINTEF on renewable and modern energy solutions will be organized, followed by a meeting with Mayor Rita Ottervik and a tour of Nidaros Cathedral in the city of Trondheim in Trøndelag county.

The president will then participate in a lunch with representatives of Norwegian energy and technology companies.