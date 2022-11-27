Vui on a two-day visit to Norway – English – on B92.net

Serbian President Aleksandar Vui will visit Norway on November 28 and 29, the government of the Kingdom of Norway announced.
On Monday, November 28, the President of Serbia will meet with the Speaker of the Parliament Masud Gharahkhani, and then he will have a working lunch with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre at the Government Office.
Vui will then meet with the Norwegian King Harald.
On the same day, President Vui will lay a wreath at the Yugoslav memorial in the Vestre Gravlund allied memorial cemetery in Oslo.
In the evening, the president will attend a business dinner with representatives of Norwegian energy companies.
On Tuesday, November 29, the President will visit Trondheim, where first a tour of NTNU and SINTEF on renewable and modern energy solutions will be organized, followed by a meeting with Mayor Rita Ottervik and a tour of Nidaros Cathedral in the city of Trondheim in Trøndelag county.
The president will then participate in a lunch with representatives of Norwegian energy and technology companies.
