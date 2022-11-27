Walmart Cyber Monday Deal: Save $40 on Apple TV HD 32GB – IGN

Black Friday deals are dwindling and Cyber Monday sales are ramping up, and Walmart has just launched the first volley in the cyber wars… I’m just kidding, there isn’t some Terminator coming to get us all, but now IS a great time to get some sweet discounted tech.

The tech you should be thinking about this time around is the Apple TV HD, and right now you can grab a 32GB model, with plenty of room, for just $59. Since this little sucker normally goes for a cool Benjamin Franklin ($100), this is a nice little chunk of change you can save and spend on some dope services like Apple Arcade. For other ways to spend that leftover green, check out our huge deals round-up for Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale.

Walmart Cyber Monday Apple TV Deal

Apple TV HD 32GB (2nd Gen) Get one of the most versatile TV boxes out, which grants easy access to lots of great shows, and a whole lot more. See on Walmart

If you love the Apple ecosystem, and have been looking for a way to bring that same energy to your television setup, the Apple TV is a great, small, and still fairly powerful little device.

If you use Android phones and have been looking for a cheaper way to gain access to cool stuff like Apple TV or Apple Arcade, this is also a great way to do that.

