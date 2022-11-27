Warrior Nun S1 Re-Enters Netflix’s Top 10 Following Season 2’s Release

Warrior Nun Season 1 returned to Netflix’s top 10 list following the premiere of the show’s second season.





Per Netflix, the first season of Warrior Nun has found its way back on Netflix’s global top ten list of television shows for the week of Nov. 14 to Nov. 20. Season 1 of the sereis is currently the eighth most-watched show on the streaming service with 20,100,000 total hours viewed. Season 2 of Warrior Nun, which premiered on Nov. 10, is fifth on that list with 27,740,000 hours viewed.

RELATED: Warrior Nun’s Season 2 Redeems Two OCS Traitors – and Botches It

During its first week of release, Season 2 of Warrior Nun became Netflix’s third most-watched television series globally despite the streaming service’s apparent lack of a promotional budget. “Thanks to everyone around the world for an amazing first week!” said sereis creator Simon Barry. “[Warrior Nun] has been the #3 global show on [Netflix] with $0 spent on promotion. (Hopefully, those savings are factored into the renewal decision) It’s because of YOU that we are trending and I am truly grateful.”





Planning for Warrior Nun Season 2

In a July 2020 interview, Barry explained that he and the creative team began planning for Warrior Nun Season 2 before it had been officially greenlit by Netflix. “We had ideas out of the first season writing room that we thought would be interesting for a second season if we were lucky enough to get one,” Barry said. “Yes, the writers and I discussed at length many ideas for Season 2 and we look forward to being able to implement them.” Netflix renewed Warrior Nun for a follow-up season in August 2020.

RELATED: Warrior Nun Wields the Crown of Thorns in Intense Season 2 Trailer

Based on the comic book character Warrior Nun Areala created by Ben Dunn, Warrior Nun premiered its first 10-episode season in July 2020. The character made her debut in 1993 in Antarctic Press’ Ninja High School #37. The Netflix adaptation follows Ava Silva, portrayed by Alba Baptista, an orphan who joins an ancient order of warrior nuns after she begins to manifest supernatural abilities. The series returned with an eight-episode second season in November after an almost two-year hiatus. Per the official Season 2 synopsis: “Ava and the Sister-Warriors of the OCS must find a way to defeat the angel, Adriel, as he attempts to build his following into the dominant religion on the planet.”

Along with Baptista, Warrior Nun stars Toya Turner, Thekla Reuten, Lorena Andrea and Kristina Tonteri-Young. The first two seasons of Warrior Nun are currently available to stream on Netflix.

Source: Netflix