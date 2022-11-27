We look at Outlander star Lauren Lyle’s net worth

Over her time on Outlander, Marsali’s character has become more prominent and as such, this may have led to an increase in her pay packet and in turn her net worth.

The show has also paved the way for new roles for Lyle, who also appeared in the BBC submarine drama Vigil in 2021.

Vigil was nominated for a slew of awards at the Scottish BAFTAs recently with the show winning an accolade in the Best Director category for the production.

However, this year was a huge one for Lyle who fronted her own show playing titular detective in ITV drama Karen Pirie.

The show put Lyle firmly in the spotlight as the police officer created by Wire in the Blood author Val McDermid cracking cases.

Her role in Karen Pirie would have also boosted her net worth considering Lyle was carrying the show and the main star.

If Karen Pirie gets renewed for a second outing, Lyle could see her profile soaring even further as well as her salary.

McDermid has created plenty of source material, so there is scope for another outing of the Scottish crime drama.