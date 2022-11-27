'We Loved Each Other' -- Helen Mirren Reflects On Relationship

Helen Mirren has reflected on her relationship with Irish acting legend Liam Neeson, admitting they ‘loved each other’.

2022 has been a hectic year for Mirren, having provided the narration for Kendrick Lamar’s Mr Morale and the Big Steppers tour and will be appearing in cinemas this Christmas as the villain in the new Shazam film

Meeting on the set of their 1981 film Excalibur, Mirren and Neeson lived together for several years as they formed a romance.

Mirren has began dating her future-husband, American director Taylor Hackford, by 1986 after she and Neeson called it quits.

Looking back on the time they spent as an item, Mirren said that they were ‘not meant to be’ despite their strong connection.

Speaking to AARP magazine, The Queen Oscar winner shined a light on her connection with Neeson and her love of making clothes, including men’s shirts.

‘I did make one for Liam, oddly enough. We loved each other. We were not meant to be together in that way, but we loved each other very, very much. I love him deeply to this day. He’s such an amazing guy,’ she said.

Neeson went on to marry actor Natasha Richardson in 1994, who he had two sons with prior to her death in March 2009.

Elsewhere in the interview, Mirren gave an insight into getting older and what aspects of her daily life change as a result.

She explained: ‘The thoughts that you have when you’re 16, you have exactly the same thoughts when you’re 76, which is very annoying.

‘Every year, I make the same New Year’s resolutions: I will not procrastinate. And every year, I procrastinate. I will be more communicative. And every year, I fail to be communicative. Certain character failings stay with you forever, it seems to me…

‘I mean, I am a completely different person compared to the person I was at 22 or 23. Even your skin changes. Your body changes. How you think changes.’