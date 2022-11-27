Wednesday: Netflix Releases Hilarious Behind-the-Scenes Look at

While Netflix‘s The Addams Family spinoff series, Wednesday, is all about Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) and her time at Nevermore Academy, the series wouldn’t be, well, The Addams Family without Thing, the family’s loyal servant who just so happens to be a dismembered hand. In the new series, Thing shows up at Nevermore to spy on Wednesday, but ends up being her partner in crime and now Netflix is sharing some hilarious behind-the-scenes photos showing how the series brings the iconic character to life.

“Give a big hand to Victor Dorobantu, the incredible actor who plays Thing on Wednesday,” the post was captioned. The post shared three images from the making of the series, one with Dorobantu dressed in blue while crouched behind Ortega for a shot while the others, show the actor peering from behind a door and then on a camera trolley, highlighting how the series shoots Thing in motion. Check them out for yourself below.

Give a big hand to Victor Dorobantu, the incredible actor who plays Thing on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/gJdVYjjlrX — Netflix (@netflix) November 27, 2022

“It was so funny, because the Thing language was just made up on the day. Every day we’d show up and go, ‘Ahhh…’ [hand motions] ‘That looks right. I feel like I kind of know what he’s saying.’ But Tim wanted it to be an actual actor like they did in the 90s films, so it was this magician named Victor [Dorobantu],” Ortega told Screen Rant. “He would wear a full blue suit, and he would hide behind walls and underneath beds. Then they built this prosthetic on top of his hand so that it looked like a wrist knob, and he would walk around.”

She added, “Tim really liked his like mannerisms, and he would spend hours in hair and makeup every day just getting that hand on.”

What is Wednesday about?

Netflix describes Wednesday as “a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”

Ortega (Scream) leads a cast that includes Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones) as Nevermore Academy Principal Larissa Weems, Jamie McShane (The Lincoln Lawyer) as Sheriff Galpin, Percy Hynes White (The Gifted) as Xavier Thorpe, Hunter Doohan (Your Honor) as Tyler Galpin, Riki Lindhome (Duncanville) as Dr. Valerie Kinbott, and Christina Ricci (1991’s The Addams Family) as Marilyn Thornhill. Also featured are Emma Myers (Girl in the Basement) as Enid Sinclair, Joy Sunday (Dear White People) as Bianca Barclay, Naomi J Ogawa (Skylines) as Yoko Tanaka, Moosa Mostafa (The Last Bus) as Eugene Ottinger, and Georgie Farmer (Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle) as Ajax Petropolus.

Wednesday is now streaming on Netflix.