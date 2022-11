Life on the Dutton Ranch can prove challenging for most, but luckily Halie will be “this light for Carter” in Season 5 of Yellowstone.

“[Halie] will keep him kind of like a little bit outside of the darkest parts of what happens on the ranch,” Orli told us. Noting that no relationship is ever simple in the series, the actress confirmed that their romance will “100 percent” be a roller coaster of emotions, adding, “because nothing’s easy.”