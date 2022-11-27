Who Is Yael Yurman (Marah in Netflix’s ‘Firefly Lane’)?

It’s been over a year since Firefly Lane season 1 premiered on Netflix. And now, fans can hardly wait for season 2 (which is coming on December 2).

Before you dive into the popular series, you might need a refresher on the talented cast and what else they’ve been in. For example, did you know Yael Yurman appeared in Once Upon a Time before Firefly Lane?

1. Who is Yael Yurman?

Yael (pronounced “yai-el”) Yurman is a 21-year-old actress who hails from Canada. Her resume isn’t as extensive as some of the other Firefly Lane cast members, but that doesn’t make it any less impressive.

2. What’s her connection to Firefly Lane?

You probably recognize Yurman from Firefly Lane, where she portrays Kate’s daughter Marah. The show is based on the namesake novel by Kristin Hannah and takes place over the course of decades. The story follows two lifelong best friends—Tallulah, or “Tully,” and Kate—beginning with their childhood on Firefly Lane.

While adult Tully is portrayed by Katherine Heigl, teenage Tully is played by Alissa Skovbye. She stars opposite Roan Curtis, who portrays the younger version of Sarah Chalke’s character, Kate.

3. What else has she starred in?

In 2017, Yurman landed her breakout role when she was cast as Anastasia in Once Upon a Time. Shortly after, she had a small role in Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. She went on to appear in multiple TV shows, including Sacred Lies, The Man in the High Castle and Snowpiercer. Her most recent role is playing Marah in season 2 of Netflix’s Firefly Lane.

