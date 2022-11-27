Why Ringo Starr Urged People to Stop Sending Him Fan Mail

Ringo Starr had a habit of always signing fan mail and sending it back to whoever wanted his autograph. However, he posted a video one day alerting his fans that any further fan mail would be ignored. Ringo didn’t tell his fans why he abruptly changed his mind but later explained why he no longer gave out his autograph.
Ringo Starr told his fans to stop sending him fan mail
The Beatles are an iconic band, and any piece of memorabilia containing their autograph has high value. Ringo Starr often gave out his signature but abruptly stopped in 2008. He shared a video with his fans and, in the nicest way possible, told them that all future fan mail would be ignored.
“Please, after the 20th of October, do not send fan mail to any address that you have,” Ringo stated. “Nothing will be signed after the 20th of October. If that has the date on the envelope, it’s going to be tossed. I’m warning you with peace and love. I have too much to do.”
Starr stopped signing fan mail after someone forged his autograph