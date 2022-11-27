Winter Wonderland ride emergency as thrill seekers rushed to





A Winter Wonderland event in Cardiff has led to disaster as two people are hospitalised after falling from one of the rides. The terrifying incident occurred at 5.15pm on Saturday, November 26. According to eyewitnesses, a number of people fell from the Ice Skater ride after a “massive bang” was heard.

The showpiece event is being hosted in the Welsh capital’s civic centre. A spokesman from the Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed that two patients were taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff following the incident, reported WalesOnline. 13-year-old Seren McCallum-Weller, speaking to the publication, said she was left panicked after seeing several people on the floor. She said: “I was on the Ice Skater ride with my cousin. We were just having a fun time then we suddenly heard a massive bang. “I didn’t know what it was. We looked behind us and the ride was still going and then we saw a lady on the floor. We then saw a second lady who was pushed into the railings and the railings had moved. She was lodged in between the ride and the railings.

“I think a third lady was also thrown into the railings. There were a few children on the ride who were no older than 11 or 12.” Seren said the ride involves several clusters of around four seats which spin and move diagonally “very fast”. The 13-year-old added that staff tried to stop the ride as soon as they could – but it took several minutes to slow down. The witness said one of the women involved had “damaged her head and there was blood”, and another may have been “unconscious.” She said: “It has scared me and I’m giving theme parks and rides a miss in the future.”

Another witness, 29-year-old Laura Rogers, also said she saw someone unconscious on the ground, adding there were “shoes on the floor that seem to be flown off”. A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We had a call at 5.15pm that two patients had reportedly come off a ride at Winter Wonderland. We deployed our cycle response team who were in the city centre for the rugby match. A conveying ambulance was requested to take two patients to hospital.” It is understood that Winter Wonderland opened as expected on Sunday, November 27, but the Ice Skater ride is not running. Express.co.uk has contacted Winter Wonderland and Cardiff City Council for comment.

