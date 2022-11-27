World Cup LIVE – Thibaut Courtois howler hands Morocco 2-0 win

Iran manager Carlos Quieroz has attacked BBC pundit Jurgen Klinsmann on social media over his comments about their 2-0 win against Wales.

Klinsmann mentioned how Quieroz has ‘failed’ in other roles and accused Iran of working the referee and officials to help secure victory.

In response, the Iran boss has fired back with something of a letter…

It read: “Dear Jurgen. You took the initiative to call me Carlos, so I believe it is proper to call you Jurgen. Right? Even not knowing me personally, you question my character with a typical prejudiced judgment of superiority.

“No matter how much I can respect what you did inside the pitch, those remarks about Iran Culture, Iran National Team and my Players are a disgrace to Football. Nobody can hurt our integrity if it is not at our level, of course.

“Even saying so, we would like to invite you as our guest, to come to our National Team Camp, socialize with Iran players and learn from them about the Country, the people of Iran, the poets and art, the algebra, all the millennial Persian culture… And also listen from our players how much they love and respect Football.

“As American/German, we understand your no support. No problem.”

