World Cup migrant workers detail Qatar conditions – ‘like prison’

The pay is paltry. Another worker says: “We receive 1000 Qatari riyals (£227) per month, as well as a food allowance of 300 rials (£68) per month.”

Questioning authority is not allowed. A Kenyan worker says he fears his job if complaints are made. He simply cannot afford to lose work.

“There is nothing I can do about it. Many of us arrive here with an immediate debt because we borrow money to have the opportunity. I am completely powerless in this situation,” they explain.

“If I complain, I fear losing my job. But really, I need more money because I am here to make a better life for my family. I try to send money home to my siblings in Kenya, but it leaves me with almost nothing to live off.”