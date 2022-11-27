Categories
Yellowstone Always Gets Snubbed During Awards Season. What Wes


Many TV viewers seem to be obsessed with Taylor Sheridan’s neo-Western Yellowstone, to the point where it’s already spawned multiple spinoffs in its fifth season in a universe that is likely to continue to expand. The infinitely quotable series stars Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly and more as the owners of the largest ranch in Montana, who would go to any lengths to protect their land. But despite the delicious family drama and undeniable popularity, Yellowstone has been consistently snubbed when it comes to the awards, and actor Wes Bentley has some thoughts about that.

Yellowstone Season 5 premiered in November, and the Duttons wasted no time in continuing to make some pretty bad decisions. All the better for a fanbase that craves the drama like Beth craves smashing a beer bottle against the head of a drunk woman hitting on Rip. The fans’ opinions matter more than trophies, after all, according to Jamie Dutton actor Wes Bentley, who told DailyMail that awards aren’t an accurate representation of a series’ success:  

I personally don’t think awards validate anything. It’s an honor, as they say, but as far as it saying whether we are doing something good or not, that’s not what that is. Many many shows don’t get that recognition that deserve it and many do get it that don’t deserve it. It’s just the matter of opinion of each particular academy.



