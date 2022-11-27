‘Yellowstone’ Heads to Small Town in North Texas to Film This

While fans gear up for all the drama to unfold on season 5 of Yellowstone on Paramount Network, the show’s production crew is heading to a Texas town of less than 5,000 people to film. According to Dallas-Fort Worth ABC affiliate WFAA, Mayor James Burgess of Venus, Texas is expecting the show to film in the town on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Burgess announced the news on Facebook and asked residents to avoid driving downtown due to film crews and road closures. The mayor does not have information about what, exactly, the show is filming, but he says the scene requires a stage, a podium and 150 extras. 500 people have reportedly signed up to be extras.

The premiere of season 5 revealed that the show’s lead character, John Dutton (played by Kevin Costner), was recently elected as the governor of Montana. Due to this, some are speculating that Costner could be making an appearance in Venus. Burgess says the show chose to film in Venus because of its similarity to Montana.

“The buildings really add to the square and are historic,” Burgess told the television station.

According to WFAA, many stores in the downtown area have already altered their storefronts for the event, and some establishments, including a Mexican Restaurant, temporarily changed their names for the upcoming filming. Burgess also expects that many people will gather near the set to watch.

“I’m just wondering where everyone is going to park,” he said.

Venus, Texas is a town 31 miles Southwest of Dallas with a population of 4,361 people as of 2020. Yellowstone isn’t the first Hollywood production to film in Venus, either. The town has also been featured in Walker Texas Ranger, Bonnie and Clyde, Trip to Bountiful and Born on the 4th of July.

Yellowstone has traveled to Texas to shoot before, as one previous scene took place at a West Texas ranch called Four Sixes Ranch. The show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan, hails from a small town called Cranfills Gap, Texas, and he later lived in Austin.

