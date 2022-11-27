‘Yellowstone’ season 5 episode 4 | How to watch, live stream, TV

The fourth episode of the fifth season of “Yellowstone” premieres on Paramount Network tonight, Nov. 27, at 7 p.m. CT. The popular drama is also available to watch on Philo, fuboTV, and Sling.

“Yellowstone” follows the Dutton family, led by patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner). The Duttons control the largest contiguous ranch in the U.S. and must contend with constant attacks by land developers, clashes with an Indian reservation and conflict with America’s first national park.

This season, John Dutton puts his family and land first — even as he’s sworn in as governor of Montana — when Yellowstone returns with a two-hour premiere event.

Last week’s episode saw Beth take care of some unfinished business in Salt Lake City, Kayce making an important decision for his family and Rainwater dealing with mounting pressure.

On tonight’s episode, called “Horses in Heaven” viewers can expect the following: John makes swift changes at the Capitol, and later gets some advice from Senator Perry. The venom between Jamie and Beth reaches a boiling point. Rip updates John on his solution to the wolves, and the Yellowstone cowboys brand calves.

What channel is Paramount Network on?

Where can I watch ‘Yellowstone’ if I don’t have cable?

Yellowstone is available to stream on Philo, which offers a free trial and access to your favorite TV shows, live sports events and much more. You can also watch it on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial or on Sling.

Where can I watch past episodes of ‘Yellowstone’?

You can stream the first four seasons on Peacock.