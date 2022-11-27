Categories
Entertainment

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: The Meaning Behind Monica Cutting Her


Yellowstone Season 5 got off to a sad start for Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille). After the time jump between seasons, Monica was just three weeks away from her second baby’s due date when she started having painful cramps. On her way to the hospital, she and her son Tate (Brecken Merrill) were involved in a terrible car accident that ended in tragedy.

Yellowstone season 5 star Kelsey Asbille poses as a very pregnant Monica Dutton
Kelsey Asbille as Monica Dutton | Paramount Network

Kayce and Monica Dutton lost their baby in the ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 premiere

While Kayce (Luke Grimes) was away at work as Montana’s Livestock Commissioner, his wife Monica and son Tate attempted to make it to the hospital in Billings after she started cramping. 

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: