Zak Chelli vs Lerrone Richards postponed after Richards suffers

Zak Chelli’s fight against Lerrone Richards at Alexandra Palace on Sunday afternoon has been postponed, after Richards was deemed unwell to fight.

The British boxers were due to fight on the undercard, but Richards suffered a knock to his head and has been advised to pull out of the fight.

SJam Boxing said on Sunday morning: “Last night, Lerrone became unwell and fell in his hotel room. He felt great at the weigh-in and had rehydrated well, so the incident was a complete surprise to everyone.

“He suffered a knock to his head and became concussed. Although he personally wants to box this afternoon against Zak Chelli, we have advised Lerrone together with his trainer Dave Coldwell that he should not box and he is following our advice in line with the protocols and discussions with the British Boxing Board of Control.

“BOXXER support the decision. A fighter’s health always comes first. Lerrone will be sent for an MRI on Monday and we hope to reschedule the bout as soon as possible.”

Chelli was due to defend his English super-middleweight title against Richards who defeated Carlos Gongora in his last fight.

The fight was on the undercard to Adam Azim’s showdown with Rylan Charlton, with the bill also including Mikael Lawal vs Deion Jumah and Sam Gilley vs Sean Robinson.

