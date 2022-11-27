Zenit vs Spartak clash gets ugly as six red cards shown after

Shamar Nicholson and goalkeeper Aleksandr Selikhov were also given their marching orders for Spartak. Zenit also saw three players sent down the tunnel, with confrontation-causer Barrios shown a straight red card for his role to play in initiating the 40-man scuffle, though he will certainly feel hard done by given that Promes remained on the pitch.

Former Barcelona winger Malcom also was dismissed by referee Vladimir Moskalev, along with Rodrigao. The vicious scrap certainly took attention away from the Qatar World Cup for a brief moment, with Spartak attempting to shed light on the situation with a match report that read: “The fight still happened. It all started with the junction of Promes with Barrios, as well as the exchange of blows by the same Rodrigao and Nicholson.

“And this time much more desperate. Everyone fought, including substitutes and staff. As a result, after a long pause, Moskalev removed this ‘couple’, as well as Sobolev, Malcolm, Barrios and Selikhov, who took a particularly active part in the events.”

The match was eventually settled on penalties, with Zenit winning 4-2.