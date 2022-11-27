Zormann Meets Ribeiro In All-Brazilian Lajeado Open Final

LAJEADO/STARNBERG, November 27, 2022

Two Brazilians, Eduardo Ribeiro and Marcelo Zormann da Silva, have reached the singles final of the inaugural Lajeado Open. The ITF World Tennis Tour M25 tournament is being held this week at the Club Tiro e Caça in Lajeado, an important city in the valley of the Taquari River, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil.

Ribeiro fought past his compatriot Gustavo Heide 6-7, 7-5, 6-0 in the stage of the last four on Saturday. The World No. 486 sent down four aces and won 70 per cent of his first-service points to seal victory in two hours and 49 minutes.

Ribeiro, who was born in Santa Cruz do Sul, about 60 km away from Lajeado, celebrated the spot in the championship match: “I’m very happy with this final, it’s my third of the year, the first of at an 25K tournament. Also for being here in my state, near my city,” he said.

“Today was a very tough match, but now I need to recover well and rest. I feel very motivated, playing a good level of tennis during the competition. I hope to continue in this rhythm and I will give everything to play a good match on Sunday.”

Zormann da Silva also had to go the distance and edged out fellow Brazilian Nicolas Zanellato 6-2, 5-7, 6-4. The World No. 941 capitalized on six of his 13 break-point chances to prevail in two hours and 53 minutes.

Zormann da Silva, who also captured the doubles title on Saturday alongside Orlando Luz, is motivated to win the singles title as well. “It is the best week of my career. I’ve already won some Futures singles titles, but all at 15K level. I’m very happy to have reached this final. I hope to keep up the pace I’ve been playing very well and confidently,” the 26-year-old said.