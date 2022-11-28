10 Most Visually Stunning Animated Movies, Ranked

The plot and storyline of movies are often great, but it’s not always what attracts viewers to a film. Sometimes it’s the effects and visually appealing aspects of the movie. Filmmakers use visual effects to help tell the story of the characters. They’ll use colors and lights to help the audience sense the moods of every scene.





Making these movies come to life takes a lot of imagination and creativity. The style will help decide how visually appealing a movie is to its audience. Visually stunning movies will remain beautiful in years to come. Times change and technology advances, but breathtaking artistry doesn’t.

10/10 Toy Story Is A 90s Masterpiece

Toy Story was released in the 1995 and remains a visual masterpiece – in part, thanks to being the first of its kind. The film became one of the first films to be created using only CGI effects. This movie certainly shows its age, but viewers cannot deny how impressive Pixar’s animation was with the first Toy Story film.

To bring Toy Story to life, Pixar created its own program, which allowed them to make 3D computer models of their characters. As a result, the toys in the film give a realistic feel to the audience. The film’s lighting, shading, and color only add to the natural feel of the characters.

9/10 Treasure Planet Is An Underrated Adventure

Disney decided to try a different approach to creating Treasure Planet. They used the classic 2D hand-drawn animation but set it atop 3D CGI. This made the movie more visually appealing to its audiences.

Fans believe Treasure Planet to be Disney’s diamond in the rough. The visual effects were unique and vivid. The film used various effects that still hold up 20 years later. The movie is an underrated visual masterpiece with a captivating story that fans still cherish.

8/10 Inside Out Is A Colorful Journey Into The Mind

Over the years, Pixar only increased its animation skill which can be seen in their film Inside Out. As a result, the film is considered to be one of Pixar’s best films. Inside Out offers its audience a relatable story with visuals that make it difficult to look away.

The visual appeal of Inside Out allowed the audience to dive further into the film’s storyline. Pixar was able to bring imagination and dreams to life within this film. They use an array of vibrant to dull colors that help the audience better understand the moods of each scene.

7/10 The Mitchells Versus The Machines Is Stylish Doomsday Scenario

The Mitchells vs. the Machines is one of the most visually imaginative movies created. Producers that worked on other popular visually stunning movies were the ones helping to create this film. To make this film visually appealing, the studios used a watercolor effect over different layers of animation.

The creators of The Mitchells vs. the Machines wanted to create a movie that was unlike anything else before. Visually speaking, they succeeded in doing just that. The film used a nice variation of several different animating styles to achieve their desired look.

6/10 Atlantis: The Lost Empire Brought A Lost City To Life

This film visually captivated their audience. The creators explored their imagination to build the lost city of Atlantis from the ground up. To create the visual effects, the creative team chose to rely heavily on CGI animation, while still retaining a more classical look to the characters who populate the richly detailed worlds.

This choice allowed the creators to widen the view of Atlantis: the Lost Empire. The film creators have a talent that has made this movie one of Disney’s most stunning pieces. Fans today still consider Atlantis: The Lost Empire to be one of Disney’s best. The audience is visually immersed in the culture of Atlantis.

5/10 WALL-E Is A Bleak Look Into The Future

WALL-E brought the audience into the future and gave them a glimpse into what the world may look like. WALL-E is a movie loved by fans. It has since made cinematic history by being welcomed into the Criterion Collections. It is a big honor to be welcomed into the collection.

WALL-E uses colors to portray the moods of different characters and scenes. The movie guides its audience through the film’s emotions with its stunning animations. The pertinent storyline is enhanced by the rich artistry that makes a bleak future feel almost palatable and inviting.

4/10 The LEGO Movie Built A World Brick By Brick

LEGO fans were excited about the release of The Lego Movie. The visual effects put the audience in awe as they watched the film. The creators of The Lego Movie took a well-loved toy of all ages and brought it to life. The creators were able to create a movie so visually appealing that the audience felt as though they were part of the Lego world.

They achieved this effect by using both stop-motion and CGI animation. If fans watch the movie closely enough, they can see fingerprint smudges on some of the characters. The hybrid effects used to create The Lego Movie gave it that realistic feel the audience enjoyed.

3/10 Ready Player One Showed The Extreme End Of VR Living

Ready Player One welcomed the audience into their virtual world OASIS. The film’s distinction between the real and virtual worlds made the film a more visual masterpiece. The film’s CGI effects were crisp, creative, and diverse. Steven Spielberg’s eye for sharp imagery made what could have been a calamitious mess of pop culture characters into something fantastic.

ILM’s work does not disappoint, as they worked tirelessly to create the OASIS virtual world and all the characters seen in the film. The zero gravity dance/fight scene and the hotel’s recreation from Stanley Kubrikc’s The Shining are just two of the most visually appealing seeds of Ready Player One.

2/10 Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Feels Like A Comic Book

Spider-Man Into The Spider-Verse is known as one of the most visually unique films to be created. This film took the comics and brought them to life. The creators took both 2D and 3D styles and blended them, which gave Into The Spider-Verse its unique feel.

This movie has a visual style that sets it apart from other films. They embraced the numerous stories of Spider-Man and tied them together to create this breathtaking original film. Spider-Man fans will appreciate the story and will surely enjoy the comic book vibe the film gives its audience.

1/10 Avatar Was A Major Leap Forward For CGI

Avatar by James Cameron is one of the highest-grossing films of all time. It took a total of 15 years to create, and the audience was not disappointed. The film took the audience’s 3D experience to another level.

The creators used motion capture to create Avatar‘s life-like effects. Critics believed this film was disappointing, but that was never the case. Instead, with its advanced technology, stunning CGI effects, and diverse storyline, Avatar became a success and received several awards.

