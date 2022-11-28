10 Worst Relationships In Game Of Thrones And House Of The

Game of Thrones sought to present its characters as complex and multi-faceted people, capable of both good and evil, and House of the Dragon followed in the same footsteps. When these characters come together, they form very unique bonds and build relationships, which don’t usually work out for the best.





Despite being a medieval setting quite unlike the real world, Westeros still has its taboos and unspoken rules that silently govern its people. These rules not being openly discussed means that many of the connections seen in the series show the true underbelly of life, including the effects of sexism, incest, and abuse that permeate into each of the terrible relationships seen on screen.

This article contains mentions of extreme violence and sexual assualt.

10/10 Stannis & Melisandre Had An Affair

The relationship between Stannis and Melisandre happened while Stannis was still married to Selyse, but it was no secret affair. Stannis loudly and publicly showed never-ending dedication to Melisandre, even going as far as sacrificing his own daughter, Shireen, as he truly believed in Melisandre’s magic.

Stannis believed in himself and his cause so deeply as Melisandre falsely thought him to be a prophesied leader, The Prince That Was Promised. Together, they killed Stannis’ brother, Renly, and Shireen. Stannis allowed his daughter to die by fire, screaming and in pain, because Melisandre insisted that it was the only way, and he believed her.

9/10 Viserys & Alicent’s Marriage Was An Uncomfortable Set-Up

Viserys chose to marry Alicent as she had begun spending time with him, and the pair had formed a bond. However, it was a fabricated connection as Alicent’s father, Otto, set them up to get his blood on the Iron Throne.

Viserys never forgot his late wife, Aemma, and frequently called Alicent “Aemma” without realizing it. He neglected their children together and gave all of his love and attention to Rhaenyra. Alicent was a young woman who, as Rhaenys said, gave her life in servitude to men, and in her marriage, she dedicated herself to an uncomfortable bond with an older man just to secure the throne that didn’t belong to her son.

8/10 Petyr Manipulated, Married, Then Killed Lysa

Petyr used Lysa as a means to an end. He courted and manipulated her to achieve certain goals before killing her. Lysa was incredibly dedicated to Petyr and was intensely jealous of her sister, Catelyn, as she was Peter’s first (and true) love, and then of Sansa, who Petyr grew to love.

Lysa killed her husband because Petyr asked it of her and went to great lengths to please him. Lysa threatened Sansa, her niece, when she saw their closeness and might’ve killed her if Petyr had not intervened. It was clear that Littlefinger was using her in order to keep climbing the ladder and hopefully remain in a position of power.

7/10 Viserys Treated Aemma Poorly

While Viserys deeply regrets how he treated Aemma, his late wife, it doesn’t change the past. Viserys becoming king meant he needed to provide the realm with at least one male heir, so he pushed Aemma. She had multiple miscarriages and stillborns before saying that she had had enough.

Aemma’s final pregnancy ended in her and the baby’s death, as Viserys went behind her back without her knowledge nor consent to have the maesters cut the baby out. Aemma suffered immensely, not knowing what was happening, and died screaming. Viserys did this as he felt he had no other choice, but he stole Aemma’s autonomy in the end and proved where his priorities lay.

6/10 Daenerys & Drogo Had A Dark Bond

While Daenerys and Drogo’s relationship did become one built on love and respect, it certainly didn’t start off that way. Dany was sold to Drogo by her brother, Viserys, and had no other choice in the matter.

Drogo used physical force against Dany, sexually assaulting her and treating her as property. Drogo and Dany were unable to communicate due to the language barrier, and things only improved when Daenerys began learning Dothraki and was taught how to have sex in order to avoid being assaulted.

5/10 Rhaenyra & Alicent’s Fallout Had Dire Consequences

The relationship Rhaenyra and Alicent shared in their youth became one of the worst in Westeros. The bond they shared seemed to go beyond friendship as Alicent acted like a scorned lover following Rhaenyra’s lies, but they were primarily platonic and shared a lifelong bond.

That bond ended after Viserys chose to marry Alicent, and neither of them mentioned it to Rhaenyra. In many ways, their friendship and its end caused the succession crisis and future war. The pair had so much bad blood that Alicent took the first misunderstanding she could find to usurp Rhaenyra. If they had remained friends, the trajectory of the series would’ve been incredibly different. Instead, the pair are on opposite sides and on their way to war.

4/10 Jaime & Cersei Had A Not-So-Secret Romance

Jaime and Cersei are twins born within minutes of one another and had been inseparably close ever since. Their relationship became incestuous and developed into romantic love. Jaime remained single and unmarried, whereas Cersei married King Robert. But their children, heirs to the throne, belonged to Jaime.

Their relationship is toxic because the pair bring out the worst sides of one another. Cersei relies on Jaime, and she feels indestructible with him by her side. Jaime, in turn, has no reason or desire to change. And when he does, Jaime just runs back into Cersei’s arms, as it is where he feels he belongs.

3/10 Joffrey Abused Sansa

Sansa wishes to be queen, and she plans to marry Joffrey to get there. To say Sansa had a crush on Joffrey as a girl would be an understatement; she just about worshiped him and even took his side over Arya’s.

Their relationship turned horrific and dark when it became apparent just how much of a monster Joffrey truly was. He hurt, abused, and tortured Sansa, as well as having her father beheaded in front of her and showing her his head on a spike afterward.

2/10 Criston Is Enraged By Rhaenyra

The relationship between Rhaenyra and Criston, and its swift end, gave Rhaenyra her biggest enemy. Criston felt rejected by Rhaenyra when she wouldn’t run from her life, family, and duties to be with him, and he spent every day since then plotting against her and speaking badly of her.

The connection between the pair began as sweet and loving. Still, fans saw the true Criston in the episodes that followed. Anger led him to kill Joffrey just at the mention of Rhaenyra and their affair, and also led him to kill Lord Beesbury for speaking up in support of her.

1/10 Ramsay Tortured & Abused Sansa

It wasn’t until near the end of Game of Thrones that Sansa’s luck started to turn around, and she became queen of the independent North. Before then, she had to live in her home with Ramsay and be his wife.

Sansa was given to the Boltons by Littlefinger, a man she naively trusted, and was led to believe that Ramsay was a decent young man. He, like Joffrey, quickly revealed himself to be monstrously evil, however, and Sansa was further abused, assaulted, and beaten at the hands of another terrible man.

