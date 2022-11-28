120+ best Apple Cyber Monday deals for Mac, iPhone, iPad fans

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site.
Cyber Monday is officially underway and hundreds of deals are in effect, often with limited availability. Shop the steepest discounts on MacBooks, desktop Macs, AirPods, iPads, Apple Watch, software & more.
Along with the discounts highlighted below, shoppers can utilize retailer store cards like the B&H Payboo card and Adorama Edge. Readers can save 5% with Adorama Edge or take advantage of an instant sales tax refund on qualifying orders with Payboo. When making a high-end purchase like a loaded MacBook Pro or Mac Studio, the savings can often total hundreds of dollars.
AirPods & Beats
AirPods
Beats
AirTag & MagSafe deals
AirTag deals
MagSafe charger
iPads & Apple Pencil
Cyber Monday iPad sales
11-inch iPad Pro M2 deals
- 11″ iPad Pro (M2, 128GB, Wi-Fi) Space Gray: $739 ($40 off) at Amazon
- 11″ iPad Pro (M2, 256GB, Cellular) Silver: $999* ($100 off + $29 off AppleCare) at Adorama
- 11″ iPad Pro (M2, 512GB, Cellular) Space Gray: $1,149* ($150 off + $29 off AppleCare) at Adorama
- 11″ iPad Pro (M2, 512GB, Cellular) Silver: $1,149* ($150 off + $29 off AppleCare) at Adorama
- 11″ iPad Pro (1TB, Cellular) Space Gray: $1,549* ($150 off + $29 off AppleCare) at Adorama
- 11″ iPad Pro (1TB, Cellular) Silver: $1,549* ($150 off + $29 off AppleCare) at Adorama
- 11″ iPad Pro (2TB, Cellular) Space Gray: $1,949* ($150 off + $29 off AppleCare) at Adorama
*Price with promo code APINSIDER.
12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 discounts
- 12.9″ iPad Pro (M2, 128GB, Wi-Fi): $1,099 ($100 off) at B&H
- 12.9″ iPad Pro (M2, 256GB, Wi-Fi): $1,099 ($100 off) at Amazon
- 12.9″ iPad Pro (512GB, Cellular) Space Gray: $1,449* ($150 off + $29 off AppleCare) at Adorama
- 12.9″ iPad Pro (512GB, Cellular) Silver: $1,449* ($150 off + $29 off AppleCare) at Adorama
- 12.9″ iPad Pro (2TB, Cellular) Silver: $2,249* ($150 off + $29 off AppleCare) at Adorama
*Price with promo code APINSIDER.
Blowout specials
Apple Pencil
- Apple Pencil (2nd Generation): $89 ($40 off) at Amazon
- Apple Smart Keyboard for 10.5″ iPad Pro and iPad Air: $64.99 ($105 off) with promo code APINSIDER at Adorama
Apple Watch
The newly released Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE 2 and Apple Watch Ultra are discounted for Cyber Monday, and you can find the lowest prices and Apple Watch deals in our Apple Watch Price Guide.
Apple Watch deals
- Apple Watch Ultra in various colors: $739 ($60 off) at Amazon
- Series 8 (41mm, GPS, Aluminum Case, Sport Band) various colors: $349 ($50 off) at Amazon
- Series 8 (41mm, Cellular, Graphite Stainless, Milanese Loop): $699 ($50 off) at Amazon
- Series 8 (41mm, Cellular, Gold Stainless, Gold Milanese Loop): $699 ($50 off) at Amazon
- SE 2 (40mm, Cellular, Midnight Aluminum Case, Sport Band): $279 ($20 off) at Amazon
Apple TV
The Apple TV 4K received an upgrade for 2022, with the newest models marked down — albeit slightly — at Amazon.
Top Apple TV 4K discounts
MacBook Air
MacBook Air deals
- M1 MacBook Air (7-core GPU), 8GB, 256GB: $799 at Amazon
- M1 MacBook Air (7-core GPU), 16GB, 256GB: $949 ($250 off + $40 off AppleCare) at Adorama
- M1 MacBook Air (8-core GPU), 16GB, 1TB: $1,199 ($450 off) at B&H
- M2 MacBook Air (8-core GPU), 8GB, 256GB: $1,049 ($150 off + $40 off AppleCare at Adorama
- M2 MacBook Air (8-core GPU), 16GB, 256GB Gray: $1,249 ($150 off + $40 off AppleCare) at Adorama
- M2 MacBook Air (8-core GPU), 24GB, 2TB, Space Gray: $2,249 ($150 off + $40 off AppleCare) at Adorama
- M2 MacBook Air (10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) Midnight: $1,299 ($200 off + $40 off AppleCare) at Adorama
- M2 MacBook Air (10-core GPU), 16GB, 256GB Midnight: $1,299 at B&H
- M2 MacBook Air (10-core GPU), 24GB, 512GB, multiple colors: ($1,699 ($200 off + $40 off AppleCare) at Adorama
- M2 MacBook Air (10-core GPU), 24GB, 1TB: ($1,899 ($200 off + $40 off AppleCare) at Adorama
MacBook Pro
If you prefer the more robust MacBook Pro, 14-inch and 16-inch models are heavily discounted with the best MacBook Pro deals knocking up to $900 off the laptops.
14-inch MacBook Pro deals
- 14″ MacBook Pro (M1 Pro 8C CPU, 14C GPU, 16GB, 512GB): $1,599.99 ($400 off)
- 14″ MacBook Pro (M1 Pro 8C CPU, 14C GPU, 16GB, 1TB) Space Gray: $1,949 ($250 off + $70 off AppleCare) at Adorama
- 14″ MacBook Pro (M1 Pro 8C CPU, 14C GPU, 16GB, 2TB) Space Gray: $2,299 ($300 off + $70 off AppleCare) at Adorama
- 14″ MacBook Pro (M1 Pro 10C CPU, 16C GPU, 16GB, 1TB) Space Gray: $2,099.99 ($400 off)
- 14″ MacBook Pro (M1 Max 10C CPU, 32C GPU, 64GB, 2TB) Space Gray: $3,799 ($300 off)
- 14″ MacBook Pro (M1 Max 10C CPU, 32C GPU, 64GB, 4TB) Silver: $4,199 ($500 off)
- 14″ MacBook Pro (M1 Max 10C CPU, 32C GPU, 64GB, 8TB) Space Gray: $4,999 ($900 off)
16-inch MacBook Pro savings
- 16″ MacBook Pro (M1 Pro 10C CPU, 16C GPU, 16GB, 512GB) Silver: $1,999.99 ($500 off)
- 16″ MacBook Pro (M1 Pro 10C CPU, 16C GPU, 16GB, 1TB): $2,199.99 ($500 off)
- 16″ MacBook Pro (M1 Pro 10C CPU, 16C GPU, 16GB, 2TB) Space Gray: $2,749 ($350 off)
- 16″ MacBook Pro (M1 Pro 10C CPU, 16C GPU, 32GB, 512GB) Space Gray: $2,599 ($300 off)
- 16″ MacBook Pro (M1 Pro 10C CPU, 16C GPU, 32GB, 2TB) Space Gray: $3,049 ($450 off)
- 16″ MacBook Pro (M1 Max 10C CPU, 24C GPU, 64GB, 1TB) Gray: $3,349 ($200 off + $80 off AppleCare) at Adorama
- 16″ MacBook Pro (M1 Max 10C CPU, 24C GPU, 64GB, 2TB) Gray: $3,599 ($500 off) at B&H
- 16″ MacBook Pro (M1 Max 10C CPU, 32C GPU, 32GB, 1TB) Space Gray: $3,049 ($450 off) – Wow!
- 16″ MacBook Pro (M1 Max 10C CPU, 32C GPU, 64GB, 1TB) Gray: $3,649 ($250 off + $80 off AppleCare) at Adorama
- 16″ MacBook Pro (M1 Max 10C CPU, 32C GPU, 64GB, 8TB): $5,499 ($600 off)
13-inch MacBook Pro with M2
Desktop Macs
Mac Studio
Computer Monitors
External displays are also heavily discounted, ranging from the LG UltraFine 5K panel to Apple’s own Studio Display.
Display deals
- 49″ Samsung Odyssey G9 5120×1440 Curved 240Hz QLED Monitor: $749.99 (50% off) at B&H
- LG UltraFine 27MD5KL-B 27″ 16:9 5K IPS Monitor: $1,096.99 ($203 off) at B&H
- Apple Studio Display, Nano Textured Glass, Tilt-Adjustable Stand: $1,689 ($210 off) with promo code APINSIDER at Adorama
iPhones
iPhone deals
- AT&T: Save up to $800* on the iPhone 14 with select trade-ins or get an iPhone 12 mini for $1*
- Verizon: Buy the new iPhone 14, gift another for free*. Online only with select 5G Unlimited plans. Plus, get $400 when you switch 2 lines. Ends 11.28.
- Visible: Purchase an iPhone 14, Pro or Pro Max and receive up to a $300 prepaid gift card & Beats Studio Buds*
- Mint Mobile: Get 6 free months of data* with select iPhones
- Cricket: Apple iPhones priced as low as $0* when you bring your number and activate a $60/mo plan
- Xfinity Mobile: Save $500* on an iPhone
- Red Pocket Mobile: Save up to $429 via monthly credits with the purchase of any unlocked iPhone*
*Terms and conditions apply. See merchant’s site for details.
Refurbished iPhone savings
- Save up to $150 on all phones, tablets & MacBooks
- Save up to $30 on all consoles & smartwatches
Software
Apple hardware isn’t the only thing that’s on sale. Black Friday deals have launched at Adobe, where the Creative Cloud All Apps for Individuals plan is over 25% off for first-time subscribers.
Software savings
TVs
Samsung is known for its Cyber Monday TV deals and 2022 is no exception. Whether you’re in the market for a television that hangs flush against the wall or want the latest and greatest 8K resolution, there are numerous deals to choose from knocking up to $2,000 off at Samsung directly, as well as at Samsung Authorized Dealer B&H.
The Frame TV (2022 models)
- 43-inch The Frame 4K: $797.99 ($202 off) at B&H, $799.99 at Samsung
- 50-inch The Frame 4K: $897.99 ($402 off) at B&H, $899.99 at Samsung
- 55-inch The Frame 4K: $997.99 ($502 off) at B&H, $999.99 at Samsung
- 65-inch The Frame 4K: $1,597.99 ($402 off) at B&H, $1,599.99 at Samsung
- 75-inch The Frame 4K: $1,997.99 ($1,002 off) at B&H, $1,999.99 at Samsung
- 85-inch The Frame 4K: $3,297.99 ($1,002 off) at B&H, $3,299.99 at Samsung
Samsung OLED TVs
Samsung Neo QLED 4K TVs
Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs
- 65-inch QN900B Neo 8K: $3,297.99 ($1,702 off) at B&H, $3,299.99 at Samsung
- 75-inch QN900B Neo 8K: $4,497.99 ($2,002 off) at B&H, $4,499.99 at Samsung
- 85-inch QN900B Neo 8K: $5,497.99 ($2,002 off) at B&H, $5,499.99 ($2,000 off)
Samsung TU690T Series
- Samsung 50-inch Class TU690T Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV: $297.99 ($82 off) at Best Buy
- Samsung 75-inch Class TU690T Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV: $579.99 ($270 off) at Best Buy
LG TVs
Sony TVs
Budget-friendly TVs
Sonos savings
Sonos’ Cyber Monday deals knock up to 20% off popular speakers and soundbars, with the sale ending tonight.
Sonos sale
