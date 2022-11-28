120+ best Apple Cyber Monday deals for Mac, iPhone, iPad fans

Save up to $2,000 with Cyber Monday deals.







Cyber Monday is officially underway and hundreds of deals are in effect, often with limited availability. Shop the steepest discounts on MacBooks, desktop Macs, AirPods, iPads, Apple Watch, software & more.

Jump to Cyber Monday sales by store:

Along with the discounts highlighted below, shoppers can utilize retailer store cards like the B&H Payboo card and Adorama Edge. Readers can save 5% with Adorama Edge or take advantage of an instant sales tax refund on qualifying orders with Payboo. When making a high-end purchase like a loaded MacBook Pro or Mac Studio, the savings can often total hundreds of dollars.

AirPods & Beats

Apple AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $199 for Cyber Monday.

AirPods

Beats

AirTag & MagSafe deals

Apple AirTags have dipped to record low prices.

AirTag deals

MagSafe charger

iPads & Apple Pencil

Fresh markdowns have hit Apple’s new iPad Pro with M2.

Cyber Monday iPad sales

11-inch iPad Pro M2 deals

12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 discounts

Blowout specials

Apple Pencil

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation): $89 ($40 off) at Amazon

Apple Smart Keyboard for 10.5″ iPad Pro and iPad Air: $64.99 ($105 off) with promo code APINSIDER at Adorama

Apple Watch

The new Apple Watch Ultra is already on sale at Amazon.

The newly released Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE 2 and Apple Watch Ultra are discounted for Cyber Monday, and you can find the lowest prices and Apple Watch deals in our Apple Watch Price Guide.

Apple Watch deals

Apple TV

Even the 2022 Apple TV 4K is marked down.

The Apple TV 4K received an upgrade for 2022, with the newest models marked down — albeit slightly — at Amazon.

Top Apple TV 4K discounts

MacBook Air

Every M2 MacBook Air is discounted.

MacBook Air deals

MacBook Pro

Many MacBook Pro models are hundreds of dollars off.

If you prefer the more robust MacBook Pro, 14-inch and 16-inch models are heavily discounted with the best MacBook Pro deals knocking up to $900 off the laptops.

14-inch MacBook Pro deals

16-inch MacBook Pro savings

13-inch MacBook Pro with M2

Desktop Macs

Pick up a Mac Studio for just $1,799.

Mac Studio

Computer Monitors

Monitors are discounted heavily this Cyber Monday.

External displays are also heavily discounted, ranging from the LG UltraFine 5K panel to Apple’s own Studio Display.

Display deals

49″ Samsung Odyssey G9 5120×1440 Curved 240Hz QLED Monitor: $749.99 (50% off) at B&H

LG UltraFine 27MD5KL-B 27″ 16:9 5K IPS Monitor: $1,096.99 ($203 off) at B&H

Apple Studio Display, Nano Textured Glass, Tilt-Adjustable Stand: $1,689 ($210 off) with promo code APINSIDER at Adorama

iPhones

Wireless carriers are offering aggressive incentives on the iPhone 14 line.

iPhone deals

Refurbished iPhone savings

Save up to $150 on all phones, tablets & MacBooks

Save up to $30 on all consoles & smartwatches

Software

Official Black Friday pricing is in effect on Adobe Creative Cloud.

Apple hardware isn’t the only thing that’s on sale. Black Friday deals have launched at Adobe, where the Creative Cloud All Apps for Individuals plan is over 25% off for first-time subscribers.

Software savings

TVs

Samsung Black Friday TV deals are already live.

Samsung is known for its Cyber Monday TV deals and 2022 is no exception. Whether you’re in the market for a television that hangs flush against the wall or want the latest and greatest 8K resolution, there are numerous deals to choose from knocking up to $2,000 off at Samsung directly, as well as at Samsung Authorized Dealer B&H.

The Frame TV (2022 models)

Samsung OLED TVs

Samsung Neo QLED 4K TVs

Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs

Samsung TU690T Series

Samsung 50-inch Class TU690T Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV: $297.99 ($82 off) at Best Buy

Samsung 75-inch Class TU690T Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV: $579.99 ($270 off) at Best Buy

LG TVs

Sony TVs

Budget-friendly TVs

Sonos savings

Save up to 20% on Sonos speakers and soundbars.

Sonos’ Cyber Monday deals knock up to 20% off popular speakers and soundbars, with the sale ending tonight.

Sonos sale