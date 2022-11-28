1356PS Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo Hypercar Unveiled For The

Get latest updates on

The AWD hypercar features a 3.0-litre, twin-turbo V6 good for 1030PS.

It also features a hybrid system that comes bundled with three electric motors.

Ferrari claims it can lap the Fiorano test track in 1 minute and 10 seconds.

A full-size scale model will be on display at the brand’s museum in Maranello.

Yet another Ferrari? Yes. But this time it’s a fully blown-out 1356PS hypercar that sadly only exists in the virtual world. The Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo takes its name too seriously and is an all-digital hypercar you can drive in the Gran Turismo racing simulation. But that doesn’t mean it’s just another “video game car” designed for the sake of it. That is the last thing we can expect from Ferrari.

3.0-litre, twin-turbo V6 from the recently unveiled 499P racecar. 1356PS and 1100Nm of twist to all four wheels. 1250kg of dry weight. 0-100kmph in under two seconds. 0-200kmph in under five seconds. A top speed of over 350kmph. Well, the lunacy is right up there and even extends further as Ferrari has claimed the Vision Gran Turismo can lap the Fiorano test circuit in 1 minute and 10 seconds.

All these specifics for a hypercar that does not even exist? Yes. The AWD hypercar was penned at the Ferrari Centro Stile under the supervision of Flavio Manzoni, senior vice president of design at Ferrari. It harks back to race cars from the 1960s and 70s and borrows cues from the two legendary prancing horses, the 330 P3 and the 512 S. The single seater features a wild design language that incorporates multiple NACA ducts, vents and pods.

The motor needs no introduction and is the same as the 296 GTB and the 499P race car. Since the Vision GT doesn’t need to comply with any regulations, Ferrari has given it everything resulting in 1030PS at 9000 rpm and 900 Nm at 5500 rpm. These figures are handled by an eight-speed, dual-clutch gearbox straight from the F1 Scuderia shelf.

Apart from this, the hypercar features an MGU-K hybrid system that has three electric motors which combinedly produce an additional 326PS of power and takes the overall torque output to 1100Nm! These big numbers are also delivered with a soundtrack from the engine, developed with the help of Gran Turismo engineers.

You can catch a glimpse of a full-size scale model of the Vision Gran Turismo at the brand’s museum in Maranello from December 15, 2022, till March 2023. And to drive it, we need to wait till December 23, 2022, when the Vision GT debuts in Gran Turismo 7 driving simulator.