141 Tribes Stand to Defend Tribal Sovereignty – Roll Call

Their two bills, H.R. 2758 and S. 3443, remain active in the halls of Congress. Under the “unanimous consent” rules of the Senate, the latter bill, known as the “Lumbee Recognition Act”, could become law if a sitting senator — even one who won’t be serving come January — simply strides to the Senate Floor and makes it so (provided no other Senators also walk to the floor to object).

Over the course of time, the Lumbees have self-identified as four different tribal nations. Genealogist Paul Heinegg says they are an “invented North Carolina Indian tribe.”

“They have no language, they have no identity, no culture to trace to, no blood quantum,” points out Tribal Councilman Joe Deere of the Cherokee Nation. And Ogala Sioux Tribal Councilman Bernardo Rodriguez Jr. points out, “They’re borrowing their culture from other tribes in the area just to say they are a part of something. You can’t borrow, steal, take to make something yours when it’s not.”

The other group seeking to obtain federal recognition through Congress rather than on merit, the group that calls itself the MOWA Band of Choctaw Indians, previously failed the OFA recognition process.

“The Final Determination concluded that there was no evidence that established the Choctaw or other Indian ancestry of 99 percent of the MOWA membership,” wrote the Solicitor of the Department of Interior. “Rather, the evidence tended to disprove Indian ancestry.” Now, MOWA seeks to undercut the OFA and obtain federal recognition through Congress instead.