‘1923’: Paramount+ Drops Official Trailer For ‘Yellowstone’

Paramount+ is offering a sneak peek at 1923, Taylor Sheridan’s latest Yellowstone origin story that stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton. The action picks up on familiar grounds in Montana, where fans will see the beginnings of the Dutton homestead that is now featured on Yellowstone.

There are also some welcome new faces on the prequel, like Game of Thrones‘ Jerome Flynn as a local heavy and Timothy Dalton as a wealthy sophisticate with cool wheels who becomes neighbors to the Duttons. That will probably not end well.

1923 also features stars Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom), Michelle Randolph (A Snow White Christmas), James Badge Dale (Hightown), Marley Shelton (Scream), Brian Geraghty (Big Sky), and Aminah Nieves (Blueberry). The trailer dropped during Sunday’s episode of Yellowstone.

1923 will debut on Sunday, December 18, in the U.S. and Canada on Paramount+. Paramount Network will also host a linear airing of the debut episode, immediately following a new episode of Yellowstone. The streamer says the series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions, 1923 is executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari and Ben Richardson.