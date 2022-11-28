2 Cities in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested

Photo byUnsplashonUnsplash

Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Florida were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

The well-known pest company Orkin came out with a list of the top 50 most rat-infested cities in the United States. Here’s what the two in Florida were.

The first city is Tampa, FL. It was ranked number 50 on the list.

The CBS News website says, “With more Tampa residents staying home during the pandemic, local pest control companies saw an increase in rat-related calls. “Now that they’re home, and they’re hearing it…it’s making them feel uneasy,” Blake Forester, owner and operator of Premium Pest and Animal Control, told the Tampa Bay Times in 2020.”

The second city is Miami, FL. It was ranked number 23 on the list

“Given the fact that Miami is the second most populated city in Florida, it follows that it’s one of the state’s rattiest cities, too — rats go where the people are, after all. Miami ranked No. 20 in Orkin’s 2020-released list, so this showing is actually an improvement,” the CBS News website also says.

Despite being on this list, the cities of Miami and Tampa are still considered great by many people. As long as you can avoid the rats, you should have a good time!

Those are the cities in Florida that have been ranked as some of the most rat-infested cities in the United States. If there’s a rat problem near you, you should try to give Orkin a call!

You can click the following link to go to the CBS News website: https://www.cbsnews.com/pictures/americas-50-most-rat-infested-cities-ranked/2/

