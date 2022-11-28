2023 PDC World Darts Championship: Watch live stream of the draw

Beau Greaves, Fallon Sherrock and more will discover their Alexandra Palace fate when the draw for the 2023 PDC World Darts Championship takes place live on Sky Sports News and you can watch it on a live stream.

Watch the 2023 World Darts Championship draw from 6.25pm

Tune in from 6.25pm as Wayne Mardle and Mark Webster draw the names for the biggest tournament in the sport, which runs from December 15 to January 3 live exclusively on Sky Sports.

There will be three women’s players in this winter’s competition with teenage sensation Beau Greaves and Lisa Ashton taking their spots from the Women’s Series Order of Merit and Fallon Sherrock awarded a place by virtue of winning the inaugural Women’s World Matchplay in July.

Greaves, 18, has been in sparkling form in the Women’s Series, clinching second spot in the Order of Merit with seven consecutive event wins, and the reigning WDF Lakeside Women’s World Champion could be a real threat at Alexandra Palace.

Greaves, Sherrock and Ashton will enter at the first-round stage alongside players including Steve Beaton, Adrian Lewis and Josh Rock, with the top 32 on the PDC Order of Merit, including world No 1 Gerwyn Price, defending champion Peter Wright, Michael van Gerwen, Grand Slam champion Michael Smith and a revitalised Raymond van Barneveld, playing from round two.

Wright beat Smith 7-5 in last season’s World Championship final to win the title for the second time in his career, having also triumphed in 2020 with a 7-3 success over Van Gerwen.

Hit play on the above stream to watch the 2023 World Darts Championship draw.