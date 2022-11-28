2024 4-star S Peyton Woodyard sets commitment date

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco four-star safety Peyton Woodyard is committing on Jan. 7, he told On3’s Hayes Fawcett on Sunday night. Woodyard will be deciding between Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon and USC.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound defensive back took an unofficial visit to the Trojans this weekend. He told On3’s Chad Simmons that there is a “different vibe at USC.”

Woodyard is the No. 34 overall prospect and No. 2 safety in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 2 player in California.

According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, it is a close race for the four-star’s commitment. Notre Dame (46.7%) and Georgia (40.8%) have the two best odds right now.

RPM was released to the public in December. The On3 engineering group teamed up with Spiny.ai to create the industry’s first algorithm and machine learning-based product to predict where athletes will attend college.

It factors in machine learning, social sentiment, visits and historical trends. However, expert predictions are still a big piece of the RPM equation.

“Overall, I would feel comfortable at any of these (seven) schools,” Woodyard told Fawcett. “As I know many players at these schools, with some being Bosco alumni.”

Woodyard has an On3 NIL Valuation of $110K. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.