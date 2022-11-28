500,000 people to get free O2 SIM card

With the cost of living crisis deepening and around two million UK households at risk of digital exclusion, Virgin Media O2 is providing access to free mobile data for people in need by piloting the National Databank scheme in 10 O2 stores across the UK.

The National Databank, founded by Virgin Media O2 and digital inclusion charity, Good Things Foundation, describe it to be like a foodbank but for free mobile data, texts, and calls.

People can now access the National Databank directly on the high street stores and get 20GB of free O2 data per month for up to six months – enough for around 220 hours of internet browsing per month – so they can get online and stay in touch with loved ones.

According to Virgin Media O2, the stores taking part in the pilot are located in towns and cities where the free data will help those most in need. This includes communities where people are most likely to be digitally excluded or places where people have not been able to access the National Databank in their area before.

The areas confirmed to be taking part include Ballymena, Broadstairs (Thanet Westwood Cross) Colchester, Hastings, Hull (Jameson Street), Norwich, Newport, Perth, Plymouth, and Stockton-on-Tees (Teesside Retail Park).

