Abducted baby reunited with family 51 years after dissapearing

An American woman who was kidnapped from Fort Worth, Texas, months before her second birthday has been found living in the same city more than five decades later.

Melissa Highsmith, 53, was abducted by a babysitter in 1971 and continued to live in Fort Worth most of her life but never knew she was kidnapped until her biological family recently reached out, according to a news release distributed on behalf of the family.

Highsmith’s family announced their reunion on Sunday (local time) on a Facebook page created by them in 2018 to help renew interest in the case and find her. The page has since been renamed to “We found Melissa!!!”

Until this month, her case was one of the oldest unsolved kidnapping cases in Texas, the family said. The Fort Worth Police Department told The Dallas Morning News on Monday (local time) that it’s working with the family to complete the investigation and uncover all of the available information concerning Melissa’s abduction.

Melissa’s mother, Alta Apantenco, was working as a waitress at the time and left the toddler in the care of her roommate, who handed her off to the babysitter on August 23, 1971, the release said. “Though missing for decades, the family never forgot about Melissa,” the release said.

“They continued to throw birthday parties for her, including the most recent one in November. That same day, the family found a match in DNA results.”

Melissa’s father, Jeffrie Highsmith, recently submitted his DNA to 23andMe, an ancestry database. It found a match to three grandchildren, who are the children of Melanie Brown, her husband John Brown wrote on Facebook. A DNA test later determined Melanie Brown is Melissa Highsmith.

Melissa reunited with her parents and two of her four siblings over the weekend thanks to Lisa Jo Schiele, an amateur genealogist who helped the family understand the initial DNA results and their own searching through public records.

“This is not the hardest genealogy puzzle I’ve ever solved,” the amateur genealogist and clinical laboratory scientist Schiele said in the release. “I hope what I do gives other families the confidence to do the same. Never give up.”

The Fort Worth police said in an email the department was “overjoyed to hear about how the Highsmith’s use of 23andme led them to Melissa”.

The department will conduct official DNA testing to confirm Melissa’s identity and provide an update once those results are in. Police will also be working with the Highsmith family to continue their investigation into Melissa’s disappearance.

“Even though the criminal statute of limitations expired 20 years after Melissa’s 18th birthday, the Fort Worth Police Department is committed to completing this investigation to uncover all of the available information concerning Melissa’s abduction that occurred 51 years ago,” the department said.

The family hosted a celebration for Melissa at their church in Fort Worth. The family could not immediately be reached for comment Monday morning (local time).

“I couldn’t stop crying,” said Victoria Garner, Melissa’s sister, according to a Facebook post. “I was overjoyed and I’m still walking around in a fog trying to comprehend that my sister is right in front of me and that we found her.”

Sharon Highsmith, another of Melissa’s sisters, said the experience was overwhelming and incredible.

“We have worked with law enforcement and we’ve tried to do our own private family investigations,” she said in the release. “For decades, my parents have chased leads, hiring their own labs and investigators. And yet, these DNA tests, which are available to anyone, helped us find our lost loved one.”

Sharon, her siblings (Rebecca L Del Bosque, Victoria Garner and Jeff Highsmith) and their parents encourage other families with missing loved ones to keep believing. “Never give up hope,” she said. “Chase every lead.”

