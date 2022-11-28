Act today and you can get a Samsung, LG or Sony TV FREE – here’s





It’s not often you get something for nothing but that’s exactly what Currys is dishing out right now. The UK retailer is running a deal that will give some lucky consumers the chance to bag an LG, Samsung or Sony television without paying a penny for it. This offer was part of the store’s Black Friday sales but it’s continuing through Cyber Monday and will be available until Tuesday, November 29.

And don’t think this promotion is just on bargain basement tellies as the incentive could see some even getting a stunning Samsung QE85, worth £3,000, for free. Here are some of the TVs that you could get for free. Sony 55-inch 4K OLED

NOW £999 – SAVE £400

This TV could be free!

SEE THE DEAL HERE Samsung 65-inch TV

NOW £699 – SAVE £180

This TV could be free!

SEE THE DEAL HERE LG 70-inch 4K

NOW £699 – SAVE £200

This TV could be free!

SEE THE DEAL HERE LG 65-inch 4K

NOW £999 – SAVE £200

This TV could be free!

SEE THE DEAL HERE Samsung 85-inch 4K OLED

NOW £1,999 – SAVE £300

This TV could be free!

SEE THE DEAL HERE

Sadly, Currys isn’t giving everyone in the UK a free television but the store has confirmed that 1 in 20 people who buy a big screen from the store will be in with a chance of winning. The only thing that you need to be aware of is that deal ends soon so you haven’t got long to give it a go. If the thought of a big-screen telly for free sounds enticing, all you have to do is to buy a participating television and then fill in your details at curryswinyourtv.co.uk during the promotional period. Then sit back, relax and wait. If you are one of the lucky ones you’ll then get all of your money back. Of course, there is a big chance a refund won’t be coming your way so please make sure you can afford to buy a new television before taking part in this offer. As well as offering the chance of a free TV, Currys is also dishing out six months of access to Apple TV+ when shopping in its Black Friday sale. This subscription service usually costs £6.99 per month so this is a great deal that’s open to everyone.

All you have to do is shop online and within 10 days you’ll receive an email with details on how to redeem this offer. Apple TV+ includes access to films and box sets including the award-winning Ted Lasso and Coda. Currys isn’t the only retailer that has deals on TVs. Argos is offering screens at its lowest ever price with Samsung goggleboxes on sale from just £149. Sky has also unleashed a deal that’s offering its Glass television for just £36 per month – that’s also the lowest ever price. Sky Glass doesn’t need a dish and also features an in-built soundbar plus there’s full access to Netflix, Disney+ and more.

Like Loading...