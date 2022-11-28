Action Comedy ‘The Big 4’ Gets Trailer and Release Date on

Netflix has revealed a new trailer for the Indonesian action-comedy film, ‘The Big 4.’ Helmed by The Night Comes For Us director Timo Tjahjanto, ‘The Big 4’ will release on December 15 on Netflix, worldwide.

In this film, a female detective teams up with four retired assassins to investigate her father’s death. This film is a part of Timo Tjahjanto’s multi-project deal with Netflix. The trailer includes a lot of action scenes followed by funny one-liners. Though the plot is not well highlighted in this trailer, fans can still expect the film to be entertaining purely by the amount of action and comedy this gang of hitmen will create.

A stringent detective investigates her father’s death and follows a clue to a remote tropical island, only to discover his true identity as the leader of a gang of assassins. Now hunted by his father’s enemies, She must now join forces with the crooks her father had trained – four retired, down-on-their-luck assassins itching to get back into the game.

Timo Tjahjanto directs from a screenplay he wrote with Johanna Wattimena, with a cast led by Abimana Aryasatya, Putri Marino, Arie Kriting, Lutesha, Marthino Lio, Kristo Immanuel, Michelle Tahalea, Budi Ros, and Donny Damara.