All six goals as Cameroon and Serbia play out World Cup classic

Cameroon and Serbia treated early risers to a World Cup classic to start Monday’s action in Qatar, playing out a six-goal thriller at the Al Janoub Stadium. Rigobert Song’s side fought back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 in a game that arguably featured the individual and team goals of the tournament so far.

The Group G clash was the final 10am kick-off of the tournament and bucked the trend of tedious morning games over the last week. Cameroon and Serbia netted 33 per cent of morning goals in a single game, and Express Sport is here to provide all six to watch at your own convenience.

Jean-Charles Castelletto handed Cameroon a surprise lead in the 29th minute, lingering at the back post to tap in after his centre-back partner, Nicolas N’Koulou, flicked Pierre Kunde’s corner on. It was the 27-year-old’s first international goal, but it switched Serbia into action, and two stoppage-time strikes sent them ahead before the break.

First, Strahinja Pavlovic, dubbed the ‘next Nemanja Vidic’, met Dusan Tadic’s pinpoint free-kick to head past Devis Epassy in the first of six additional minutes. The last-gasp goal sent Cameroon’s joyous crowd flat, and Serbia pounced to take a rapid lead just two minutes later…

