APSU Men’s Tennis announces 2023 Schedule – Clarksville Online

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) director of tennis and head men’s tennis coach Ross Brown announced the Governors’ 18-match and inaugural ASUN Conference schedule Monday.

“I’m excited about our spring schedule,” said Brown. “It is good that we have numerous conference matches; the standard of teams that we play in the ASUN will also be very high as well.”

The Governors’ spring slate features 11 home matches – their most since 2013 and second most since 2004 – eight ASUN contests, and four first-time opponents.

Austin Peay State University hosts former conference rival Belmont (January 28th) and Oakland City (January 29th) in Evansville to open the spring before beginning a season-long three-match road trip against Saint Louis (February 3rd).

After their match against the Billikens, the APSU Govs return to Tennessee for an in-state clash against Middle Tennessee (February 19th) before facing Alabama A&M (February 24th).

Austin Peay State University hosts Cumberlands (February 25th) and Cumberland (February 28th) in its first matches in Clarksville in 2023.

The APSU Govs open March with two-straight matches against Bluegrass State opponents in Brescia (March 2nd) and Northern Kentucky (March 10th). The Bearcats are APSU’s first first-time opponent of the spring.

After ending the nonconference season and a five-match homestand against Chattanooga (March 11th), the APSU Govs begin ASUN play at fellow conference newcomer, Queens (March 17th), before facing the reigning ASUN champions in North Florida (March 19th) in Jacksonville, Florida.

Austin Peay hosts Lipscomb (March 24th) before reacquainting with a former conference rival in Eastern Kentucky (March 26th).

The 2022-23 season also is the first in the ASUN for EKU tennis, after the program was disbanded following the 2018 season. APSU has won six of its last nine meetings against the Colonels, including a semifinal match in the 2013 Ohio Valley Conference Men’s Tennis Championship.

The Govs end their final regular-season homestand against another pair of first-time opponents in Florida Gulf Coast (March 31st) and Stetson (April 1st).

On the road for its final matches, APSU travels to Lipscomb (April 6th) before heading to Jacksonville, Alabama for the regular-season finale against another familiar foe and conference opponent, Jacksonville State (April 8th).

All 12 ASUN men’s tennis programs make the ASUN men’s Tennis Championship, with the top four seeds receiving an automatic bye into the quarterfinals.

The first round and quarterfinals of the tournament are held at the top four seeds, while the semifinals and championship match are held at the UNF Tennis Complex in Jacksonville, Florida.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates ahead of the APSU Men’s Tennis’ inaugural ASUN Conference season, follow the women’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsMTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis) and Facebook (Austin Peay Tennis).