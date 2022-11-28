Arbitration ruled out in dispute over Ancestry’s yearbook

The genealogy website Ancestry.com cannot force two men to arbitrate their claim that the site misappropriated their images when it put their yearbook photos into a database without their permission, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall of the Northern District of Illinois rejected the argument that plaintiffs John Braundmeier and Kevin Wallace are bound by the arbitration clause in the agreement their attorney signed when he set up his own account with Ancestry.Braundmeier and …