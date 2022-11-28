Artificial Intelligence for Security Market Will Hit Big Revenues

Artificial Intelligence for Security

IBM (United States), Micron (United States), Samsung (Korea), NVIDIA (United States), Intel (United States), Xilinx (United States), Amazon (United States), Cylance (United States), Securonix (United States), ThreatMetrix (United States)

Definition:

The global artificial intelligence in security market is expected to triggered the market demand in forecasted period due to increasing security attacks. Artificial intelligence for security solutions involves the integration of endpoint data and analytics to gain threat intelligence, which aid to detect and expose an attack in a particular environment. The increasing penetration of the internet as well as shift toward digitization of the internal processes have been instrumental in driving the adoption of cloud-based services.

Market Drivers:

• High Adoption of IoT Services

• Increasing Demand due to Mobile Malware Attacks

Market Trend:

• Emergence of Cloud Based Services and Solutions

• High Demand for Antivirus/Anti-malware

Market Opportunities:

• Increasing Number of Security Frauds across the World

• Upsurging Demand due to Technology Penetration

The Global Artificial Intelligence for Security Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Deployment Mode (Cloud Deployment, On-Premise Deployment), Technology (Machine Learning, Context Awareness Computing, Natural Language Processing), Security Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security), Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Security Solutions (Identity and Access Management (IAM), Risk and Compliance Management, Encryption, Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Unified Threat Management (UTM), Antivirus/Antimalware, Intrusion Detection/Prevention System (IDS/IPS), Others), End User (Government & Defense, BFSI, Enterprise, Infrastructure, Automotive & Transportation, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Others)

Global Artificial Intelligence for Security market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to help the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

