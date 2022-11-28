Categories
Business

Badfinger: No Dice – Album Of The Week Club review

Badfinger: Nice Dice

Badfinger: Nice Dice album art

(Image credit: Apple Corps)

I Can’t Take It
I Don’t Mind
Love Me Do
Midnight Caller
No Matter What
Without You
Blodwyn
Better Days
It Had to Be
Watford John
Believe Me
We’re for the Dark

Formed by a couple of rough house types – Swansea’s Pete Ham and scouser Tom Evans – Badfinger (a discarded title for With A Little Help From My Friends) signed to The Beatles’ Apple records and released No Dice – either their second or third album, depending on how you count – in 1970. 

The band entered the studio with Beatles’ engineer Geoff Emerick to record No Dice, but Apple didn’t hear a hit on the record. Ironically, No Matter What, one of the two Mal Evans-produced tracks added to the album ‘for balance’, turned out to be the single, which made US No.8/UK No.5 in early 1971.

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: