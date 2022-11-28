Basic.Space Brings the Metaverse to Miami’s Art Basel 2022

In-person-virtual hybrid events are becoming increasingly popular following the introduction of the metaverse.

The latest world-colliding event takes place in Miami for the city’s Art Basel show from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, 2022.

During Metaverse Miami and Miami’s Art Basel 2022, Basic.Space will be hosting Select.Miami, a two-day in-real-life (IRL) activation at Melin Atrium in Miami’s Design District.

Basic.Space and the Select Token

Basic.Space is an invite-only e-commerce and reselling platform that offers a variety of products, ranging from vintage clothes and limited-edition sneakers to rare vinyl records, mid-century modern furniture, and NFTs to help connect influencers and industry experts with consumers who have an affinity for sustainability and uniqueness.

Select is the token-gated Web3 community within Basic.Space that offers access to exclusive products, events, and experiences.

$Select tokens allow holders to enter its ‘metaverse’ via Select.Basic.Space to redeem or purchase limited edition items + receive invitations to Select IRL events during Art Basel Miami, Paris Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week, Coachella, SXSW, NFT NYC, NFT LA, and EthCC Paris among others.

Experiences and Events

The activation will host and showcase an exclusive gallery of products and experiences that have been curated by a list of creatives and partners including Danny Cole, Juliet Johnstone, TOMBOGO, Secular Sabbath, and R3N3GADES.

Everything created IRL at Melin Atrium will also live concurrently online via the token-gated Select.Basic.Space metaverse, which contains a replica of the Melin Atrium.

All items and products physically offered inside the gallery will also be available for purchase inside Select’s metaverse.

On Nov. 30, ambient music event series, Secular Sabbath will host its overnight experience at Melin Atrium, from 11:59 p.m. EST to 7:00 a.m. EST, with performances by RHYE, Chantel Jeffries, Joseph August, B. Hayes, Scout Larue Willis, Modern Biology, Joy Odyssey, B2B, and AngelFire. Past attendees and performers to Secular Sabbath included Diplo, Flume, Rhye, Friendswithyou, and more.

Basic.Space and Select members will be able to attend a VIP preview of the activation on Nov. 30, while the general public can access the gallery Dec. 1.