Baywatch’s Donna D’Errico sizzles in red as she relives 1990s

Baywatch legend Donna D’Errico was trolled by naysayers who insisted she was too old to pose for lingerie photos – but she’s determined to show the world otherwise, and her latest set of sexy snaps are no exception.

The now 54-year-old was once considered a legend on the show, which was set in an idyllic Californian beach location, and has declared that, decades later, she still feels “sexy as hell”.

Donna looked like she was gearing up for the festive season in a Christmassy shade of crimson as she donned a shimmery satin bra that scarcely covered her breasts.

The sensational underwear set featured ties both beneath her bust and at the sides of her bottoms.

She captioned the snap: “Just feeling good, feeling sexy. Feeling bold. I felt like posting me dancing to Ray LaMontagne in red satin” as she shared it with her 1.1 million avid followers.