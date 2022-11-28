Bear Grylls says he ‘struggles’ with expectations to be

“I think it’s probably why I have anxiety about meeting lots of people. I don’t really enjoy the attention. I struggle with that.”

The anguished TV host, who at 23 became the youngest Brit ever to climb Mount Everest, added: “I’m ever more aware of one’s frailties and failings.”

He also partially addressed the subject in his latest book, Mind Fuel, in which he teamed up with emotional health expert Will Van der Hart, one of his closest friends for the past quarter of a century.

He revealed that emotional tears contain more proteins than the tears produced by eye irritants, making them stickier and therefore more attention grabbing.