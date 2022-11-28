Best Cyber Monday Apple Deals Still Available for AirPods, Apple

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday holiday shopping rush is drawing to a close, but there are still some good deals to be had out there. For Apple products, many of the deals you’ve seen since last week are still available, though some have expired. So for anyone who missed out on Black Friday deals, there’s still an opportunity to get some of the year’s best prices on many Apple devices.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This article is specifically focused on Apple’s product lines, including the iPhone, Apple TV, AirPods, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and various accessories like MagSafe chargers and Apple Pencil. Every deal shared below is available to purchase right now.

Table of Contents

Use these links to jump directly to the product that you’re shopping for today.

More Cyber Monday Deals

Apple TV

Apple TV 4K (2021)

What’s the deal? Take $99 off the 2021 Apple TV 4K

Take $99 off the 2021 Apple TV 4K Where can I get it? Best Buy

Apple TV 4K discounts continue in the wake of Black Friday, and Best Buy now has the 64GB model from 2021 for $99.99, down from the original price of $199.00. This is an all-time low price on the accessory. The 32GB model was down to $79.99 earlier in the week, but we haven’t seen that sale return yet.

AirPods

AirPods Pro 2 (2022)

What’s the deal? Take $49 off the new AirPods Pro 2

Take $49 off the new AirPods Pro 2 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon’s discount on the AirPods Pro 2, down to $199.99, has been one of the headlining deals of Black Friday 2022, and it’s still available for Cyber Monday. Although Woot’s sale had the earbuds for $2 cheaper, it sold out quickly and isn’t expected to come back soon, making Amazon’s sale a great opportunity to get the accessory at nearly their all-time low price.

AirPods Pro (2021)

What’s the deal? Take $90 off the 2021 AirPods Pro

Take $90 off the 2021 AirPods Pro Where can I get it? Verizon

As stock dwindles on the previous-generation AirPods Pro, it’s been rarer and rarer to see steep discounts. This week, however, Verizon has both stock and an all-time low price on the 2021 AirPods Pro at $159.99.

AirPods Max

What’s the deal? Take $99 off the AirPods Max

Take $99 off the AirPods Max Where can I get it? Amazon

AirPods Max never hit their all-time low price for Black Friday, and are still available at a second-best price of $449.99 on Amazon for Cyber Monday.

iPad

10.2-Inch iPad (2021)

What’s the deal? Take $59 off the 2021 iPad

Take $59 off the 2021 iPad Where can I get it? Amazon

The previous-generation iPad just hit its best-ever price at $269.99 for 64GB Wi-Fi models, and it’s available in both Silver and Space Gray. If you don’t need the latest model with all of the major design changes, this could be a great entry-level option for holiday gifting.

10.9-Inch iPad (2022)

What’s the deal? Take $23 off the 2022 iPad

Take $23 off the 2022 iPad Where can I get it? Amazon

B&H Photo had the new iPads at $50 off earlier in the month, but that deal never re-emerged. For Cyber Monday, you can get still get it for $23 off in yellow at Amazon, a solid backup price.

11-Inch iPad Pro (2022)

What’s the deal? Take $40 off the new 11-inch iPad Pro

Take $40 off the new 11-inch iPad Pro Where can I get it? Amazon

Black Friday discounts have carried over into Cyber Monday for the new M2 iPad Pros as well, starting at $749.00 for the 11-inch 128GB Wi-Fi tablet. There are a few other markdowns on other models, including cellular devices, all found on Amazon.

12.9-Inch iPad Pro (2022)

What’s the deal? Take $100 off the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro

Take $100 off the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro Where can I get it? Amazon

If you want a bigger display, there is also a nice Cyber Monday discount on the 128GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch iPad Pro on Amazon. It’s priced at $999.00, down from $1,099.00. This is a new low price and one of the only 12.9-inch iPad Pro models from 2022 reaching as much as $100 off on Amazon.

Mac

MacBook Pro

What’s the deal? Take up to $500 off the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro

Take up to $500 off the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro Where can I get it? Amazon

In terms of Macs, the biggest discounts of the year hit the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro last week, and they’re still available for Cyber Monday. You can get as much as $499 off these notebooks on Amazon. These are the best prices we’ve ever seen on the 2021 MacBook Pro lineup.

M1 MacBook Air (2020)

What’s the deal? Take up to $200 off the 2020 M1 MacBook Air

Take up to $200 off the 2020 M1 MacBook Air Where can I get it? Amazon

Apple’s M1 MacBook Air is still being offered by the company as a cheaper alternative to the new M2 MacBook Air, and Amazon is sweetening the deal by dropping the price by $200 for Cyber Monday. The 256GB model is just $799.00 right now in all three colors.

At B&H Photo, you can also get a solid deal on a specced out 16GB RAM/1TB SSD M1 MacBook Air. It’s on sale for $1,199.00, down from $1,649.00, and this deal will only last for one day.

M2 MacBook Air (2022)

What’s the deal? Take $150 off the 2022 M2 MacBook Air

Take $150 off the 2022 M2 MacBook Air Where can I get it? Amazon

For the latest models of the MacBook Air, Amazon has $150 off the 256GB notebook, priced at $1,049.00. This is an all-time low price and it’s available in all four colors.

24-Inch iMac (2021)

What’s the deal? Take $149 off the 2021 24-inch iMac

Take $149 off the 2021 24-inch iMac Where can I get it? Amazon and B&H Photo

Deals on the 24-inch M1 iMac have been very rare throughout 2022, but we’re tracking all-time low prices across the entire line for Cyber Monday. You’ll find solid $149 markdowns on all models in select colors on Amazon and B&H Photo.

Apple Watch

Series 8

What’s the deal? Take $50 off the Apple Watch Series 8

Take $50 off the Apple Watch Series 8 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon has quite a few $50 discounts on the new Apple Watch Series 8, starting at $349.00 for 41mm GPS models and increasing to $379.00 for 45mm GPS models. For cellular devices, you’ll find prices start at $449.00 for 41mm cellular models and increase to $479.00 for 45mm cellular models, which are also $50 markdowns.

SE (2022)

What’s the deal? Take $20 off the Apple Watch SE

Take $20 off the Apple Watch SE Where can I get it? Amazon

Similar to Series 8 devices, the new Apple Watch SE has savings across its lineup on Amazon. Prices start at $229.00 for 40mm GPS ($20 off) and raise to $259.00 for 44mm GPS ($20 off). Cellular prices start at $279.00 for 40mm cellular and raise to $309.00 for 44mm cellular, which are both $20 discounts.

Ultra

What’s the deal? Take $60 off the Apple Watch Ultra

Take $60 off the Apple Watch Ultra Where can I get it? Amazon

Black Friday introduced the first major sale on the Apple Watch Ultra last week, and these record low prices are still in stock for Cyber Monday. You can get numerous configurations for $739.00, which is $60 off and a new best-ever price.

Accessories

MagSafe Chargers

What’s the deal? Take over 20% off Apple MagSafe chargers

Take over 20% off Apple MagSafe chargers Where can I get it? Amazon

Verizon had a 25% off sale on MagSafe accessories that has expired, but Amazon is still coming close to matching some of those prices such as with the MagSafe Charger for $29.99, down from $39.00, and the MagSafe Duo Charger for $97.49, down from $129.00.

Apple Pencil 2

What’s the deal? Take $40 off the Apple Pencil 2

Take $40 off the Apple Pencil 2 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon has the Apple Pencil 2 for $89.00 this Cyber Monday, down from $129.00. Compared to previous sales, this is an all-time low price on the accessory and as of now only Amazon has the deal.

iPad Pro Magic Keyboards

What’s the deal? Take $50 off Apple’s Magic Keyboards for iPad Pro

Take $50 off Apple’s Magic Keyboards for iPad Pro Where can I get it? Amazon

If you’re on the hunt for a great iPad Pro accessory, Apple’s Magic Keyboards are perfect additions to any iPad Pro workflow. Both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions from 2021 are $50 off on Amazon for Cyber Monday.

iPhone

For iPhone deals, we’re tracking numerous discounts across the major carriers, so for this section we’ll break things up by carriers instead of by products.

AT&T

AT&T is offering up to $800 off the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max with eligible trade-in and purchase on a qualifying installment agreement. You’ll get up to $800 in bill credits with trade-in value of $130 or higher, and up to $350 in bill credits with trade-in value of $35 to $129.

For Apple Watch deals, if you buy an Apple Watch you’ll get the new Apple Watch SE at no extra cost. Both must be purchased on qualifying installment plans and you’ll have to add at least one new line, then you’ll get up to $330 in bill credits towards the second eligible Apple Watch.

Verizon

Verizon has the iPhone 14 Pro at up to $1,000 off when you trade in your old smartphone on select Verizon Unlimited plans. You’ll even get an extra $200 when you switch from a different carrier to Verizon.

If you’re buying an iPhone at Verizon, you can get a combo deal with an iPad as well. The carrier has iPads for as low as $8 per month when buying a new line and 5G iPhone at the same time, and it’s only available online.

A similar combo deal can be seen for the Apple Watch Series 8 as well. If you buy a select iPhone, you’ll get the Series 8 for less than $6 per month. If you’re okay with older iPhones, the iPhone 13 is just $5 per month when purchasing a new Verizon line.

Visible

Verizon-owned carrier Visible is offering gift cards worth up to $300 when purchasing select devices through the carrier. You can also get a pair of Beats Studio Buds when buying a new iPhone 14 or 14 Pro model.

Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile is offering three months of premium wireless service for free when you buy any three-month plan. Additionally, you can get six months of service for free when you buy a six-month plan and a new phone through the carrier.

Keep up with all of this week’s best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.