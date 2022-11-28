“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Star Tenoch Huerta Says That His

Following the movie’s debut this month, fans noticed something a little different between Tenoch’s appearance in the trailer and the actual film.
It turns out that Tenoch’s skintight costume showed off a little bit more in the trailer, leading fans to believe Tenoch’s bulge had been edited for the final cut.
Upon the discovery, a tweet went viral with the before and after shot — and Tenoch is finally speaking out.
According to the actor, the real image is the one from the film and not the trailer.
“The only thing that I can say is: The original was the photo in the right,” he told Rolling Stone. “Without [the bulge]! That’s original.”
He continued, “No, I mean, I’m not going to lie to people. Every man in the world, we have fragile masculinity, but not in that issue.”
And just to confirm, he added, “I will say, the right one, the real one is the photo on the right.”
While that gives us a definite answer, I’m still left wondering: Where did the trailer bulge come from??
It seems as though the world may never know.
