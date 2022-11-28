Bond set for suspects in death of 12-year-old; 2 of 3 suspects





The suspects in a shooting that killed a 12-year-old appeared in court Monday. Two of the three suspects are now charged in connection with another murder.”Pieces of us are gone now, since my baby’s gone,” said Sonya Noah, the mother of 12-year-old Markell Noah.A detective with the Jackson Police Department testified during the court hearing that Markell Noah was shot while tussling with the suspects over a gun. JPD officials had previously said Noah died while playing Russian roulette.Markell Noah was reported missing before being found dead later that day in an abandoned home on Audubon Place. A 14-year-old and 17-year-old Eshawn Green were arrested and charged with murder and tampering with evidence. A judge set bond for the 14-year-old at $1 million for the murder charge and $100,000 for the tampering charge. Green’s bond was set at $2 million for the murder charge and $100,000 for the tampering charge. The detective said Markell Noah’s body was moved in an attempt to hide it, which led to the tampering with evidence charges.The judge set bond at $500,000 for Kaylan Owens, 21, who is charged with accessory after the fact to the murder. Police said Owens helped clean up the crime scene. “I feel like they should have had no bond — everybody,” Sonya Noah said. “I feel like they didn’t have no remorse for my baby for what they did to him. Because what they did to him wasn’t even human. They couldn’t have had no type of love for my baby the way they did him, and they hung around him every day. They hung around with him every day and they did him like that.”The families of the victim and the suspect were involved in a scuffle outside JPD headquarters, where the hearing was held. Officers separated the families and no one was arrested.Green and Owens, who police said are dating, were also charged with capital murder in connection with an October shooting that killed 44-year-old Terell Jenkins. They were both denied bond in that case.Attorneys said Owens is two weeks pregnant.WAPT News is not reporting the name of the 14-year-old because of his age.

The suspects in a shooting that killed a 12-year-old appeared in court Monday. Two of the three suspects are now charged in connection with another murder. “Pieces of us are gone now, since my baby’s gone,” said Sonya Noah, the mother of 12-year-old Markell Noah. A detective with the Jackson Police Department testified during the court hearing that Markell Noah was shot while tussling with the suspects over a gun. JPD officials had previously said Noah died while playing Russian roulette. Markell Noah was reported missing before being found dead later that day in an abandoned home on Audubon Place. A 14-year-old and 17-year-old Eshawn Green were arrested and charged with murder and tampering with evidence. A judge set bond for the 14-year-old at $1 million for the murder charge and $100,000 for the tampering charge. Green’s bond was set at $2 million for the murder charge and $100,000 for the tampering charge. The detective said Markell Noah’s body was moved in an attempt to hide it, which led to the tampering with evidence charges. The judge set bond at $500,000 for Kaylan Owens, 21, who is charged with accessory after the fact to the murder. Police said Owens helped clean up the crime scene. “I feel like they should have had no bond — everybody,” Sonya Noah said. “I feel like they didn’t have no remorse for my baby for what they did to him. Because what they did to him wasn’t even human. They couldn’t have had no type of love for my baby the way they did him, and they hung around him every day. They hung around with him every day and they did him like that.” The families of the victim and the suspect were involved in a scuffle outside JPD headquarters, where the hearing was held. Officers separated the families and no one was arrested. Green and Owens, who police said are dating, were also charged with capital murder in connection with an October shooting that killed 44-year-old Terell Jenkins. They were both denied bond in that case. Attorneys said Owens is two weeks pregnant. WAPT News is not reporting the name of the 14-year-old because of his age.