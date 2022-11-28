Britney Spears sparks concerns after singer poses naked in bath

The 40-year-old could be seen laying in water as she rested her head against the bathtub.

The Womaniser singer protected her modesty by placing her hands over her breasts and placed a small flower emoji to hide her private area.

The second snap was the same image re-shared with a slightly different Instagram filter.

In the caption, she told her 41.8 million followers: “I like to suck!!! Never professional pics … sucking comes easy for me!!! Keep clapping b***h.”

Fans took to the comment section as many shared their concerns about the nude photo.

Cig questioned: “Was her page hacked?”

Julie remarked: “Didn’t your children ask you to stop posting pictures like this?”

Asia mused: “Someone please check on her. Who is posting this?”

Others came to the singer’s defence, as Jessica commented: “How come Kim Kardashian or Cardi B or loads of other female celebs with children don’t get as much hate as Britney even though they have posed naked/half naked?”

Lee added: “What’s the issue?! No different to dozens of nude images posted by the Kardashians & hundreds of models & insta ‘influencers’.”