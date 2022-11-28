Britons should use ‘ultimate carry-on packing’ method this winter

“However, if space is a concern, simply hang your most creased items in the bathroom when you’re taking a shower – the steam will make those creases drop out in no time.”

Flight attendant Miguel Muñoz shared his top tips with Express.co.uk: “First of all, it’s very important to only take the clothes you actually need. How many times you’ve realised after a trip that you didn’t wear half of the clothes you packed?

“I always wear the biggest jumper and carry the coat with me on the plane, so I have that extra space in the suitcase.

“Jeans also take up a lot of space so I recommend always wearing them when travelling and only taking one pair with you,” he suggested.