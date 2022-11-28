Categories
Britons should use ‘ultimate carry-on packing’ method this winter


“However, if space is a concern, simply hang your most creased items in the bathroom when you’re taking a shower – the steam will make those creases drop out in no time.”

Flight attendant Miguel Muñoz shared his top tips with Express.co.uk: “First of all, it’s very important to only take the clothes you actually need. How many times you’ve realised after a trip that you didn’t wear half of the clothes you packed?

“I always wear the biggest jumper and carry the coat with me on the plane, so I have that extra space in the suitcase.

“Jeans also take up a lot of space so I recommend always wearing them when travelling and only taking one pair with you,” he suggested.



By Andrea Blazquez

Andrea Blazquez is the Assistant Late Lifestyle Editor at Express.co.uk. Andrea joined the company in 2021 after working as a social media officer, media researcher and TV and radio journalist at various news outlets as well as in the travel industry for years.

