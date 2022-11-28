Britons to save £310 a year in new energy support for homes





Earlier today, the Government confirmed that it will be extending the new Eco+ scheme which assists people who do not benefit from existing grants or initiatives to upgrade homes. In his Autumn Statement earlier this month, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt outlined his priority to make households more energy efficient which reportedly reduces consumer bills in the long term. An estimated £1billion in funding is being allocated to the Eco+ scheme which could save families around £310 annually.

This newly funded scheme is being rolled out further to make sure tens of thousands of homes access home insulation which keeps households warmer and reduce energy bills. On top of this, the Government is supporting the scheme through an £18million information campaign offering tips and advice to families looking to lower their gas and electricity costs. Some 80 percent of the scheme’s funding will be accessible for families who are in the least energy-efficient homes in the country. These are homes which have an EPC rating of D or below. Those on lower council tax bands will also benefit from the scheme. READ MORE: Britons urged to consider ‘simple’ boiler hack that could cut energy bills by £112 a year

Grant Shapps, the Business and Energy Secretary, shared who will be most supported by the Government’s latest effort to mitigate the energy bills crisis. Mr Shapps said: “The Government put immediate help in place to support households in the wake of global energy price rises caused by Putin’s illegal march on Ukraine. “Today, we launch the first of many measures to ensure the British public are never put in this position again as we work towards an energy independent future. “A new ECO scheme will enable thousands more to insulate their homes, protecting the pounds in their pockets, and creating jobs across the country and in the short term, our new public information campaign will also give people the tools they need to reduce their energy use while keeping warm this winter.” DON’T MISS

Around a fifth of the Government’s new funding will be allocated to those on means-tested benefits or in fuel poverty. The Help for Households campaign will also be expanded to inform customers about becoming more energy efficient and reducing their bills in the process. Among the Government’s top recommendations to homes looking to save money on their energy bills include reducing the temperature a boiler heats water to before it is sent to radiators (known as the boiler flow temperature) from 75 to 60 degrees. As well as this, households turning down radiators in empty rooms and adopting home insulation tactics to reduce heating loss, such as draught-proofing windows and doors, are also recommended. READ MORE: Attendance Allowance: 6 myths that stop millions of pensioners claiming up to £370 a month

More to follow…

