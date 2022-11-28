Cameroon World Cup row as Andre Onana quits team hours before

Epassy’s surprise inclusion over Onana is one of Song’s two changes from the 1-0 opening defeat against Switzerland last week. Pierre Kunde also enters the fray, replacing Samuel Oum Gouet in midfield. If Cameroon fall to another defeat on Monday, they will be the only Group G team without three points, with Brazil to face in MD3.

Despite Onana’s absence, there are plenty of stars on show in the final morning kick-off of the 2022 World Cup. Cameroon boast Frank Zambo Anguissa, Bryan Mbeumo, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Karl Toko Ekambi. Meanwhile, Nikola Milenkovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Dusan Tadic and Aleksandar Mitrovic start for Serbia.

