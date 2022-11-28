Carer’s Allowance ‘could impact’ claim for other DWP benefits

Louise Yasities, an elderly care expert at TakingCare Personal Alarms, outlined the unique financial pressures faced by unpaid carers amid the cost of living crisis.

Ms Yasities said: “It can be so challenging for carers who may be looking after an elderly parent or relative, especially during the current cost of living crisis where many are trying to juggle their finances.

“Following news that the new cost of living payment, which could be as much as £900 for some households, is mean-tested, most carers will be unable to benefit from this.

“Although this is extremely disappointing for unpaid carers, there is alternative financial support available.”