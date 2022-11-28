Carestream Scientist to Discuss Role of Artificial Intelligence

November 28, 2022 — Carestream Health will demonstrate the value and impact of artificial intelligence (AI) in radiology at the upcoming Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2022 conference.

“Often, imaging is the first step in making an informed diagnosis,” said Luca Bogoni, Ph.D., Head of Advanced Research and Innovation at Carestream. “Carestream has been a leader in applying AI across our solutions, from image capture to processing and workflow efficiency. As we innovate, we work to support diagnostic confidence by using the power of intelligent tools.”

Dr. Bogoni will give a presentation entitled “Artificial Intelligence: Fueling Innovation Across the Full Arc of Carestream Solutions” on Sunday, Nov. 27, at 1:00 p.m. in the RSNA Innovation Theater.

To enable a confident diagnosis, Carestream solutions utilize a variety of AI algorithms to improve workflow both in rooms and at the bedside. For example, Eclipse Imaging Intelligence capabilities deliver superb image quality and unrivaled diagnostic confidence with AI, proprietary algorithms and advanced image-processing capabilities. The company’s Imaging and Workflow Intelligence solutions help improve image clarity, optimize dose and increase workflow efficiency. AI-based Smart DR Workflow helps captures anatomy precisely, saving time and reducing the number of X-ray retakes. By using AI to positively impact each step of a patient’s clinical journey from image acquisition to diagnosis, Carestream empowers partners with powerful clinical solutions for effective patient management.

“Artificial intelligence is much more than technological advances. It allows radiographers to spend more time on patient care,” Dr. Bogoni said. “These tools create more time and space for patient interaction.”

For more information: www.carestream.com

Find more RSNA22 coverage here